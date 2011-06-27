  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Pickup
  4. Used 1995 Toyota Pickup
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Toyota Pickup DX V6 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Pickup
Overview
See Pickup Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.8/292.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Measurements
Length174.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3575 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height67.1 in.
Maximum payload2055.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Paradise Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
See Pickup Inventory

Related Used 1995 Toyota Pickup DX V6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles