2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Good commuter, adequate for other driving duties
The good: 1) quiet and smooth 2) great handling for a car of this type and certainly better than previous generations of Corollas 3) Outstanding fuel economy 4) No actual CVT to go bad! Even though Edmunds states it has a CVT, this is simply untrue. Rather, it uses a constant mesh power split unit to channel power flow to/from the ICE and the two motor/generators (MG1 and MG2). It's mechanically simpler than typical automatic transmissions and CVTs and reliability should be good as the longevity of the Prius, which shares the same drive train, has proven. 5) A mostly conventional look and feel, from the shift selector to the analog-like instrument cluster, which makes it very easy to move into compared to other hybrids, e.g., Honda Insight, Prius. 6) The 15" wheels provide a comfortable ride, tires are less expensive compared to trendy, larger wheels, and significantly reduces rotating and unsprung weight. Moreover, you are less likely to damage the wheels and tires in potholes or other obstacles. These are all very positive things from something so simple as bucking the trend! The annoying stuff that can be mitigated: 1) Touch screen display can be distracting as can the multi-information display within the instrument cluster. The can be turned off and the car remembers this through each key-off cycle. 2) No good, easy way to select songs from an attached USB device. You can choose different ways to sort your music files but then the unit simply plays all of them in order. It's not even as good as a cassette player as at least those you could chuck it in and forget about it. You wold have to work our precisely what you want to hear ahead of time on the attached device, rename the files such that they sort in the order you want them play, then and only then can you get what you want. Seems to defeat the purpose. I just do without. 3) Entune apps and maps reliability is abysmal. The phone keeps disconnecting and it's not worth the trouble. Fortunately, these are not must-have features for me. 4) Annoying and, ironically, distracting safety gadgetry. Most of these can be turned off in the MID settings on the center console and it remembers your settings in perpetuity. Problem solved. The annoying stuff you simply have to live with: 1) The pre-collision warning system can be turned off for a drive cycle but it comes back on upon the next drive cycle. 2) Poor tactile control of a number of controls including the driver side power window switches, door lock buttons, and steering wheel controls. Hard to feel for the button you need, which can require you to briefly take your eyes off the road. They are also difficult to use with gloves, which many drivers will find necessary in cold climates. 3) Poor rear visibility. To be fair it's actually somewhat better compared to sedans of other makes made in the past few years. It's partially mitigated by the backup camera. 4) It's no hot rod. However, if you buy this car expecting it to break land speed records, I submit that you are incredibly stupid and should not be driving. For driving on American roads in typical metro traffic, it can more than hold its own. The bad: 1) The front bumper cover is simply too low. It's extremely easy to damage it on curbs, wheel stops, and road debris. That wouldn't be too bad if the bumper cover were cheap but it's far from that as anybody who has ever purchased a modern car body part knows. Final notes: This was written after having owned the car for about 4 months. It's coming upon its first 5,000 mile service and I'm going to insist on following the severe usage program even though I'm not particularly hard on the car. The climate here is cold and is very hard on vehicles. Besides keeping the salt hosed off as best as you can, this is the only sensible means by which you can expect a car to last. I'll also be coming to the dealer with what I hope is a minor and easily diagnosed warranty issue; the passenger side door unlock proximity sensor ceased to function. Not a huge deal to me even if they don't fix it but I'm slightly annoyed as you may imagine. Overall it's been solid and works almost perfectly for its indented purpose, that is a daily driver in mixed traffic in a large metropolitan area. I don't feel the need to constantly haul around copious amounts of stuff as so many people do these days but the seats fold down for extra room on those occasions I need to. If your requirements differ, then you may wish to consider a different vehicle. Overall I can recommend it with certain qualifications.
First hybrid...but not the last
Dyed in the wool car guy who never imagined owning a hybrid. I just couldn’t bring myself to warm up to the Prius. I saw the new Corolla Hybrid and test drove it to see how it compared to the Insight. The Corolla was not as fast as the Insight but was very smooth in everything it did. I have had it about a week and am averaging about 65 mpg. Yes, 65 mpg. To say I am blown away by what this car does and how smooth it is would be an understatement. Very happy thus far.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
First hybrid
Amazing car,averaging 62 mpg,smooth quiet ride you can barely hear the engine, good acceleration on power mode, gas saver on eco mode. The radar cruise control with lane assist makes long drives so much easier. The transmission is smooth, quiet and responsive gear change is unnoticeable.The weight distribution on winding roads is adequate but needs improvement. Perfect daily commute car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Jerry
We've had our Corolla Hybrid for a month and a half and love it. I like the new style especially the interior. But what's most impressive is the overall gas mileage of 55 mph!! Also the ride is very smooth and quiet. The pickup is adequate but if you switch the driving mode from normal to power mode, it will give you much more acceleration especially on the freeway. My only complaint is I wish the hybrid would be available in the upper trims.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great 1st Hybrid
This is my first hybrid car and I would have to say I'm impressed. The car gets great gas mileage, but the gas engine gives it a little kick so the acceleration doesn't feel that lazy. Not to mention it has all the tech features including a large display, blue tooth, and keyless lock/unlock and start. And it's quiet! You can hardly tell when the gas engine kicks on giving a smooth and comfortable ride. Once again, great 1st hybrid!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Corolla Hybrid
Related 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- 2019 C-HR
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- 2019 Toyota Highlander
- 2019 Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Prius
- 2019 Prius Prime
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- Toyota Yaris 2020
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
Research Similar Vehicles
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- BMW 7 Series 2019
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Volvo S60 2019
- 2019 RLX
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019
- Volvo S90 2019
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2019