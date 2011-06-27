  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. 2021 Toyota Camry
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Toyota Camry TRD Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Camry
More about the 2021 Camry
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,185
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,185
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
10 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota Camry
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,185
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.6/489.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,185
Torque267 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower301 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,185
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,185
JBL Audio Plus Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,185
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,185
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,185
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,185
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,185
leatherette/clothyes
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,185
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,185
Two-Tone Body Coloryes
Special Coloryes
TRD Summer Wheelyes
All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,185
Maximum cargo capacity15.1 cu.ft.
Length194.6 in.
Curb weight3575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume115.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width73.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,185
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Edge/Midnight Black Metallic Roof
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Wind Chill Pearl/Midnight Black Metallic Roof
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,185
inside mounted spare tireyes
P235/40R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,185
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,185
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2021 Toyota Camry TRD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars