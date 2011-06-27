  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range325 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
17 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Seven Seat Interioryes
Six Seat Interioryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front head room41.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.0 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
20" Two-Tone Slipstream Wheelsyes
22" Onyx Black Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity87.8 cu.ft.
Length198.3 in.
Curb weight5421 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height66.0 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.7 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Solid Black
  • Red Multi-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black and White, leatherette
  • Cream, leatherette
  • All Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/45R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain8 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

