Used 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Consumer Reviews

we got a lemon lovebug , 01/19/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought truck in April 2009. LOVING the truck until the cold weather hit and we started turning on the heat. Late November motor started overheating. They replaced the thermostat. Early December motor overheating again, and no heat in the vehicle. They replaced the thermostat again, but it was still overheating. They opened up the motor and the head was cracked! They've had our vehicle since Dec 14th, waiting for parts from Japan. Asside from the mechanical/electrical problems, my biggest complaint is about their customer service. They've never once contacted us to give us an update. It's always us calling them. We usually get voice-mai Report Abuse

Great ride!! Rick , 04/28/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am glad we decided to buy this suv. The vehicle is very solid and fun to drive. The mileage in the city is around 21 mpg with the four cylinder that should improve with time. Seems to be a great value for the money. Take one for a test drive before you count this vehicle out. Report Abuse

Initial impressions city slicker , 10/03/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful just bought mine so this quality/reliability rating is irrelevant. All the reviews suggest the only small X overs you can actually take off road are Subarus and the GV and the GV is incrementally better off road. That was my deciding factor, despite reliability concerns. Always owned Hondas which have been bullet proof. My X Sport has true 4X4 w/lower gearing. I wanted the 6 cylinder with its addtl off road capability, but they are sold out in my region. I NEEDED to buy, Suzuki has $3K rebate and Sept sales were awful so dealer was willing to deal so I decided not to wait for 2010s. The GV price was right, the interior is nice & it has some off road chops. we'll see about reliability. Report Abuse

LOVE MY SUZUKI GRAND VITARA Terry , 09/06/2010 7 of 12 people found this review helpful Owner for approximately one year. Have owned Honda Accord & Nissa0n Altima and traded a Toyota Rav 4 for this Suzuki Gr-Vitara. The Suzuki is the Best of all of them as it offers more versatility cargo area just a hair shorter than the RAV 4 but full feature with the addition of the NET for shopping pkgs etc. The all leather appointments look & feel better than the other vehicle's. Overall it performs equally to these others, is soundproof and dashboard steering wheel conveniences. I LOVE DRIVING IT! Report Abuse