Used 2004 Suzuki Aerio Consumer Reviews
Very Reliable Ride
This is the best car I have ever owned. Gas mileage is about 25MPG city and 30 MPG highway. Very peppy drivetrain. Turns on a dime, lots of storage space. Nothing has ever broken down on this car (knock on wood). I have only replace oil, air filters, and a battery. I highly recommend it.
Reliable car with great features
I bought my awd aerio brand new with 49 miles. It was loaded with climate control and ABS, I paid $15,000 for it. At first I had a minor hiccup with balding tires (tires went bald after 14,000 miles! dealer fixed it with alignment or something and its been golden since). This was my first new car and I am so glad I bought it. I have treated it well and changed the oil every 3,000 and got a tune up(spark plugs and stuff) at 100,000. I have went through some brakes and a few tire changes. The car has 140,000 miles on it and will be 6 years old next month. The car is great in the winter and I hope to get another 3-5 years out of the car.
Love that Suzuki!
I purchased my 2004 Aerio SX new in June of 2004 and I love the car. I drove it from Columbus, OH to Cincinnati, Dayton, Mansfield, and Indianapolis, IN as part of my job as a manufacturer's rep until early 2009 and usually got 28 to 30 mpg on the highway. I have over 156,000 miles on the car and have had minimal problems (in fact the only one was the replacement of a catalytic converter), but I change the oil every 3K to 5K miles, and have had two or three brake jobs and one engine tune-up with new platinum plugs plus about three tire (all 4) changes. Even with all the miles it has had very reasonable maintainence costs. Too bad Suzuki dropped this model for a smaller version of it.
131,000 And Going Strong
I've just now finished using my 2004 Aerio Sedan and will now pass it to my daughter. I bought it brand new and put almost every single mile on it myself. Other than utterly routine stuff, I've done virtually nothing to this car. Even the routine repairs may well be more due to my driving style than defects in the car. As a matter of fact, I think I'm still using the original batter on the thing. This has been a super car in almost every way that matters.
A Car For Any Season
If you are looking for 0-60 acceleration or fast and furious performance, don't get an AWD Aerio. The automatic tranny just won't allow it. The interior is well designed with the controls for everything placed just right. The car is very comfortable for my 6'3" 280 lb. frame. The factory radio is incredible and with the rear seats folded down I can fit more things in this than the old S-10 Blazer I had. This car really shines in bad weather. It handles snow and rain like a champ, and it eats up country dirt roads. All in all, with the interior room, all weather capability, and storage space, you almost feel like you are driving an SUV... except this has more standard features that most SUVs.
