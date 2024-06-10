These 10 SUVs Have the Most Spacious Third Row

Not all third rows are equal. Three-row SUVs, which seat six to eight passengers, are some of the most versatile vehicles on the market, but choosing one isn't easy. Despite the long list of three-rowers to choose from, not all models have large third rows, and some provide very little cargo space behind the third row.

To help you with your search, we've listed 10 family haulers that have the largest third rows. We divided these SUVs into three categories — large, midsize and electric — and ranked them by the amount of legroom they provide. We've also included their starting price and the amount of cargo space behind the third row so you know if you're compromising on luggage room for that third-row space.

Large three-row SUVs