Best SUVs for Tall Drivers

Our favorite SUVs with room for tall drivers to stretch out

    Managing Editor, CarMax
Being tall and finding a car that fits comfortably can sometimes be difficult. It can be hard to find something with enough headroom and legroom.

That's where we come in. We've compiled a list of SUVs culled from our rankings of extra-small, small, midsize and large SUVs. Our criteria is simple: The SUV in question had to be something we liked first and foremost, which means a high numerical score in our rankings. And it had to have excellent head- and/or legroom. That led us to the list you see here, the best SUVs for tall people in every size category.

Extra-small SUVs
Small 2-row SUVs
Small 3-row SUVs
Midsize 2-row SUVs
Midsize 3-row SUVs
Large SUVs

Extra-small SUVs

Volkswagen Taos

If you're a tall driver but don't want to drive a big vehicle, the Volkswagen Taos may be just the right fit. It's been one of our top-ranked extra-small SUVs since it was introduced for the 2022 model year, but it also has generous front seat head- and legroom. The roominess extends to the rear seats as well, so your rear passengers won't have their knees by their ears. The Taos has a generous cargo area, which is easily expandable by folding the rear seatbacks. Volkswagen includes several high-tech features as standard equipment, including standard smartphone integration (which is wireless on SE trims and above) and standard driver assist features like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and blind-spot warning.

Best of all, the Taos is actually fun to drive. Its turbocharged four-cylinder engine makes short work of freeway on-ramps or passing slow trucks, although we do wish the transmission was quicker to react. Still, it's a solid choice, and it just so happens that if you need that extra space, you've got it.

Front headroom: 40.7 inches
Front legroom: 40.1 inches
Starting price: $25,420
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)

Chevrolet Trax

For especially leggy drivers, the Chevrolet Trax is an extra-small SUV that has an extra-large amount of legroom. At 41.9 inches of front seat legroom, it has more than many vehicles that are notably larger and more than most others in its class. The current generation was introduced in 2024, and it's a huge departure from its predecessor, quite literally. Notably bigger inside and out, this current Trax has eye-catching styling and high-tech features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. It also boasts a generous cargo area behind the rear seats.

If you opt for one of the higher trims (LT and above), you can opt for a full set of driver aids that adds adaptive cruise control and blind-spot warning to the standard lane keeping assistance and automatic emergency braking. There's even an available 11-inch touchscreen that's not only useful but also gives the interior an upscale appearance. The biggest downside is that the Trax isn't available with all-wheel drive, but otherwise it's a fine choice for tall drivers among the smallest of SUVs.

Front headroom: 39.6 inches
Front legroom: 41.9 inches
Starting price: $21,295
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Small 2-row SUVs

Subaru Forester

Since the current Subaru Forester hit the market in 2019, you could say it's getting a little long in the tooth. But it's also long in front legroom, with a generous 43.3 inches of space that makes it not just one of the best in its class but one of the best overall. Even though the Forester has been around for a while, it remains popular, and for good reason. Subaru's reputation for ruggedness is well earned, and if you're the type who likes to go camping on weekends and maybe go past the usual campsites, this little Subie will get you there and back. It'll do it in style, too, with standard smartphone integration on the touchscreen and standard driver aids like adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance.

The Forester is also available in a variety of trims for your lifestyle. Base models will get the job done, but if you're truly adventurous check out the extra-capable Wilderness trim, with its extra ground clearance and more sophisticated all-wheel drive. If you want more luxury, the Touring trim adds leather and an upgraded audio system. Just note that for all its capability, the Forester isn't what you'd call quick. But it sure is roomy for you tall drivers.

Front headroom: 41.2 inches
Front legroom: 43.3 inches
Starting price: $28,440
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Jeep Wrangler

We'll admit the Jeep Wrangler isn't for everyone since it's very focused on off-road capability. However, Jeep has done a lot to civilize the Wrangler, and when the current generation debuted in 2018, it was easily the most sophisticated Wrangler ever put on the roads. In addition to its legendary off-road performance, if you're the type whose height is all torso, you'll also love the very generous headroom, not to mention that the roof comes off entirely.

There's a Wrangler for almost every lifestyle, but all of them sport a big touchscreen with standard smartphone integration, and all come standard with four-wheel drive. From there, it's up to you: The Rubicon is best suited for hard-core off-roading, but the High Altitude is a bit more comfort-oriented for daily driving. That said, just remember that "comfort" is relative, and the Wrangler is designed to go off-road, so no matter which version you choose, the ride can be bouncy and fuel economy is, at best, so-so.

Front headroom: 42.6 inches
Front legroom: 41.2 inches
Starting price: $33,890
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)

Small 3-row SUVs

Kia Sorento

Some small SUVs come with a third row, and if you're a tall driver who sometimes needs an extra set of seats, the Sorento's a great pick. Not only is it one of our highest-rated SUVs, it has generous front seat legroom and headroom for the taller among us. It's also packed with features, including tech such as standard smartphone integration and a full set of driver assist features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning and automatic emergency braking.

It's also just nice to drive. Since this generation's debut in 2021, we've enjoyed the way the Sorento feels behind the wheel. With the turbocharged engine, it's legitimately quick, and out on the highway, it makes short work of passing and accelerating to speed, all while maintaining a quiet composure. The third row is small, but it's useful when you need it. And when you don't, it easily folds down to create a vast cargo area behind the second-row seats.

Front headroom: 40.3 inches
Front legroom: 41.4 inches
Starting price: $33,365
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Midsize 2-row SUVs

Ford Bronco

With its rugged good looks, big balloon-like tires, and a nameplate steeped in heritage, the Ford Bronco pulls no punches about its mission in life: Go off-roading and be good at it. On that count it excels, an effective alternative to the equally capable Jeep Wrangler but arguably with a bit more on-road civility thanks to its independent front suspension. (The Wrangler has a solid front axle.) It's also bigger inside, and that means more head- and legroom for tall drivers, with plenty of additional space for rear passengers and cargo as well.

There's a Bronco for just about every lifestyle, and Ford's options list is generous enough that you can customize a Bronco to your liking. Standard features include wireless smartphone integration and a six-mode terrain management system that tunes the four-wheel-drive system for different surface textures. There are multiple engine options available, different kinds of four-wheel drive, different tires … the list is endless. Just know that the Bronco, like the Wrangler, is a specialized machine that's designed for off-roading, so on the road, it's noisy, and fuel economy is NOT a strength.

Front headroom: 41 inches
Front legroom: 43.1 inches
Starting price: $41,525
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Jeep Grand Cherokee

If you're a tall driver looking for a midsize SUV and you want more on-road civility than the Bronco, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a solid choice, While not as generous in its space as the Bronco, it's far more comfortable on the road and still offers surprising capability when the going gets tough, even if it doesn't offer the Bronco's rock-crawling prowess. We like this current generation Grand Cherokee, which went on sale in 2022, for its sharp styling and impressive towing capabilities that handily outclasses most of its rivals. It also has a solid batch of standard technology features, such as smartphone integration and a suite of advanced driver aids that includes parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

Unfortunately, Jeep dropped the V8 engine from the lineup for 2024, but the Grand Cherokee is still quick and powerful. Just note that as you add options, the price quickly escalates into luxury-brand territory, so choose your features wisely.

Front headroom: 39.9 inches
Front legroom: 41.3 inches
Starting price: $38,290
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Midsize 3-row SUVs

Hyundai Palisade

If you want lots of legroom, and we mean LOTS of legroom, then look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. With 44.1 inches, it has more front seat legroom than anything outside of a full-size SUV, and it even outdoes some of those. The good news is that the Palisade is more than just a leggy driver's dream. Its design evokes luxury themes inside and out, in spite of its competitive price. In addition to standard tech like smartphone integration and advanced driver aids, the Palisade also comes standard with things like a digital key system that lets you use your smartphone as your key.

The Palisade is roomy for both the driver and passengers. There's a generous second row, and even the third row has good space. There's a good amount of cargo room, and out on the road, the Palisade has plenty of power to easily pass slower vehicles. We love the highway ride comfort and quiet cabin, although we do wish it was a little bit more confident around corners.

Front headroom: 40.7 inches
Front legroom: 44.1 inches
Starting price: $38,045
Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)

Toyota Grand Highlander

If you're looking for more headroom than the Palisade offers, the Toyota Grand Highlander might just be what you need. It out-headrooms the Palisade by nearly an inch, and this newest, roomier version of the venerable Highlander introduced for 2024 now comes with a third row that's one of the best in its class. It's also available as a fuel-sipping hybrid or with a power-oriented hybrid system that brings with it surprisingly strong acceleration.

It's also a Toyota Highlander, which means it has great technology such as standard smartphone integration, a standard suite of advanced driver assist tech, and a comfortable and pleasant driving experience. Some competitors are a little quieter at highway speeds, and even with the performance hybrid system, acceleration isn't top-tier, but the Grand Highlander is an extremely good and well-rounded midsize SUV.

Front headroom: 41.5 inches
Front legroom: 41.7 inches
Starting price: $44,715
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Large SUVs

GMC Yukon

If you want the most combined headroom and legroom you can find, you've found your vehicle: the GMC Yukon. Actually, you've found two since the Chevrolet Tahoe has identical front headroom and legroom specs. Come to think of it, make that four — their long-wheelbase versions, the GMC Yukon XL and the Chevrolet Suburban, also have identical roominess specs. We prefer the Yukon's looks, but whatever you choose, you'll be hard-pressed to find more headroom in a vehicle where the roof doesn't come off. The newest version of the Yukon debuted in 2021 and brought with it a significant mechanical change in the form of an independent rear suspension. It improved the ride quality and cargo space, making the newest Yukon a tough act to follow.

Under the hood is a standard powerful V8 engine, and an even more powerful V8 is available. Technology like smartphone integration through a big 10.2-inch touchscreen is standard, as is a 12-inch digital instrument display. Upper trims can be ordered with additional driver assist features such as adaptive cruise control, but the automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assistance system that are standard are definitely good to have. Just note that anything this big is going to be ponderous in parking lots, and fuel economy isn't going to be so great. But, boy, is it ever roomy.

Front headroom: 42.3 inches
Front legroom: 44.5 inches
Starting price: $60,195
Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)

