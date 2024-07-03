Best SUVs for Tall Drivers

Since the current Subaru Forester hit the market in 2019, you could say it's getting a little long in the tooth. But it's also long in front legroom, with a generous 43.3 inches of space that makes it not just one of the best in its class but one of the best overall. Even though the Forester has been around for a while, it remains popular, and for good reason. Subaru's reputation for ruggedness is well earned, and if you're the type who likes to go camping on weekends and maybe go past the usual campsites, this little Subie will get you there and back. It'll do it in style, too, with standard smartphone integration on the touchscreen and standard driver aids like adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance.

The Forester is also available in a variety of trims for your lifestyle. Base models will get the job done, but if you're truly adventurous check out the extra-capable Wilderness trim, with its extra ground clearance and more sophisticated all-wheel drive. If you want more luxury, the Touring trim adds leather and an upgraded audio system. Just note that for all its capability, the Forester isn't what you'd call quick. But it sure is roomy for you tall drivers.

Front headroom: 41.2 inches

Front legroom: 43.3 inches

Starting price: $28,440

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)