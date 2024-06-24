The 10 Best SUVs for Seniors

The best SUV for seniors will vary on their needs and preferences. In general, though, we recommend an SUV that provides good outward visibility, is easy to get in and out of, and has a user-friendly interior with physical knobs and buttons instead of harder-to-use touch-sensitive ones.

Driver assist features are also important to consider because they can help prevent accidents and are now available on all new SUVs. If you're unfamiliar with what these driver assist features do, click here to skip to our overview of these terms, then scroll back above to see the list of vehicles.

The following SUVs have the above qualities and come standard with several driver assist features. They are ordered by their starting price, including the destination fee, beginning with the most affordable model. It's important to note that driver assist features found in the base and midlevel trims are also included in higher trim levels as well.

The best subcompact SUVs for seniors