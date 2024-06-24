The 10 Best SUVs for Seniors

The X3's spacious and comfortable cabin is great for seniors. It's intuitively arranged, doesn't have complicated controls, and has large door openings and low sills that make it easy to get in and out. The BMW also has a high roof and large windows that provide excellent outward visibility in all directions. Large side mirrors are another plus. The center screen interface is not complicated and can be used via the touchscreen or a rotary dial.
Unfortunately, as with many luxury SUVs, you have to pay extra for some driver assist features that come standard on non-luxury models. That said, the X3 does come standard with a decent number of safety features. All models have automatic emergency braking, lane keeping, and blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning. But everything else costs extra. The optional Driving Assistance Professional package adds adaptive cruise control, lane centering, evasive steering assistance and emergency assist. The Parking Assistance package includes a 360-degree camera system, parking sensors and an automated parking system.
Starting price: $47,895
EPA fuel economy: 23-25 mpg combined
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
What are driver assist features?
Driver assist features, also referred to as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), are safety features that use sensors, radars and sometimes cameras to assist the driver in various ways. New vehicles offer many different types. To help you understand what each one does, we listed all of the driver assist features we discuss below with their definition:
- Adaptive cruise control: maintains a driver-set distance between your vehicle and the car in front by automatically accelerating and braking.
- Adaptive headlights: the headlights swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves and turns.
- Automated parking system: steers into a parking spot with little or no driver intervention.
- Automatic emergency braking: warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't respond in time.
- Blind-spot camera: displays an image of the vehicle's blind spot in the instrument panel when you activate a turn signal.
- Blind-spot intervention: automatically steers the car back into its lane if you try to change lanes while a car is in the vehicle's blind spot.
- Blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning: alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse.
- Driver attention warning: issues an alert if sensors determine you are becoming fatigued.
- Emergency assist: can bring the vehicle to a complete stop if sensors determine the driver is unresponsive.
- Evasive steering assistance: enhances the forward collision mitigation system with steering-based collision avoidance.
- Highway Driving Assist/Traffic Jam Assist: An upgraded system that combines adaptive cruise control and lane centering.
- Intersection collision mitigation: warns you of an impending collision during a left turn and applies the brakes in certain scenarios.
- Lane keeping: steers the vehicle back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker.
- Lane centering: makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane when adaptive cruise control is activated.
- Low-speed automatic braking: applies the brakes automatically to avoid a collision at low speeds while parking.
- Rear automatic braking: applies the brakes automatically to avoid an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle.
- Parking sensors: alert you to obstacles that may not be visible in front of or behind the vehicle when parking.
- Traffic sign reader: detects certain traffic signs and displays them in the instrument panel.
- 360-degree camera system: gives you a top-down view of the vehicle and its surroundings in tight parking situations.
Edmunds says
The SUVs above share similar qualities that help make them solid choices for seniors. But because everyone has different body sizes and eyesight, it's best to test-drive at least a few of the SUVs on this list to know which is best suited for you. We also recommend learning how to use all of your SUV's driver assist features during delivery at the dealership.