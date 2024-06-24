Skip to main content
The 10 Best SUVs for Seniors

Narrow down your search with these senior-friendly SUVs

    Michael Cantu has worked in the automotive industry since 2014. He has written over 800 car-related articles and tested and reviewed over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Michael is a contributor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Digital Trends and InsideEVs. Michael was featured on a few InsideEVs YouTube channel videos on the topic of electric vehicles. Michael was a MotorTrend Car of the Year judge for 2019 and was a driver in MotorTrend's World's Greatest Drag Races 7 & 8.

The best SUV for seniors will vary on their needs and preferences. In general, though, we recommend an SUV that provides good outward visibility, is easy to get in and out of, and has a user-friendly interior with physical knobs and buttons instead of harder-to-use touch-sensitive ones.

Driver assist features are also important to consider because they can help prevent accidents and are now available on all new SUVs. If you're unfamiliar with what these driver assist features do, click here to skip to our overview of these terms, then scroll back above to see the list of vehicles.

The following SUVs have the above qualities and come standard with several driver assist features. They are ordered by their starting price, including the destination fee, beginning with the most affordable model. It's important to note that driver assist features found in the base and midlevel trims are also included in higher trim levels as well.

The best subcompact SUVs for seniors

Volkswagen Taos

The Taos is one of our favorite subcompact SUVs and is easily one of the best options in its class for seniors. All models come standard with a generous suite of driver assist features called IQ.Drive. Notable features include automatic emergency braking, lane keeping and centering, adaptive cruise control, and emergency assist. The package also includes blind-spot warning with rear-cross traffic warning and blind-spot intervention, three features that usually aren't standard on many SUVs. The top SEL trim adds rear parking sensors and adaptive headlights.

The little Taos has one of the roomiest interiors in its class and large door openings that make it easy to get in and out. Its large windows provide excellent outward visibility, and its controls are well laid out and within reach of the driver. Unlike other Volkswagen models, the Taos has fewer touch-sensitive buttons and mostly has physical ones that are easier to use.

Starting price: $25,420
EPA fuel economy: 27-31 mpg combined
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)

Honda HR-V

As with all new Hondas, the HR-V comes standard with Honda Sensing, a package of driver assist features that includes automatic emergency braking, lane keeping and centering, adaptive cruise control, and a traffic sign reader. The Sport trim adds blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning, and the top EX-L trim comes equipped with parking sensors with low-speed automatic braking.

Ride comfort in the HR-V is great, but the front seats may not be comfortable for some, even in the top trim level. However, everything else about the interior is good for seniors, including the large door openings that allow easy entry and exit and an easy-to-use infotainment system. Outward visibility is good in all directions.

Starting price: $26,450
EPA fuel economy: 27-28 mpg combined
Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)

Subaru Crosstrek

The Crosstrek is a smaller alternative to the larger Subaru Forester SUV. All Crosstrek models come standard with the EyeSight driver assist package, which includes automatic emergency braking, lane keeping and centering, adaptive cruise control, and evasive steering assistance. The Premium and Sport trims offer an optional package that has blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning, and it's standard on the Limited and rugged Wilderness trims. Rear automatic braking, which isn't common in the subcompact segment, comes equipped on the Limited and Wilderness.

The Crosstrek has a simple and easy-to-use interior control layout and infotainment system. Although it looks small from the outside, the Subaru's interior feels large inside thanks to a high roofline and long cabin. Outward visibility is good, and its elevated seat height and wide door openings make getting in and out no problem. As for ride comfort, the Crosstrek's is excellent, but the same can be said for the seats, which lack support.

Starting price: $26,540
EPA fuel economy: 27-29 mpg combined
Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)

The best compact SUVs for seniors

Kia Sportage

All Sportage models come equipped with the Drive Wise package that consists of automatic emergency braking, lane keeping and centering, rear parking sensors, and a driver attention warning. Adaptive cruise control is missing as a standard feature but comes equipped on the SX trim along with intersection collision mitigation (not a common feature for compact SUVs) and Kia's Highway Driving Assist. The EX trim adds blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning. The SX Prestige trim adds several more driver assist features, including a blind-spot camera — the only SUV on this list that has one — front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera system and rear automatic braking.

The Sportage's interior is user-friendly and has many physical buttons instead of touch-sensitive ones that can be harder to use. A straightforward infotainment system is another plus. All-wheel-drive models are slightly higher off the ground compared to front-wheel-drive models, but it's still easy to slide in and out of the SUV thanks to wide door openings. Big windows provide great visibility, and body dimensions are easy to gauge. Passengers will also enjoy the Sportage's comfortable ride quality and seats. The Sportage is also available as a hybrid and plug-in hybrid.

Starting price: $28,565
EPA fuel economy: 25-28 mpg combined
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Toyota RAV4

The RAV4 is another excellent choice for seniors. Its sizable windows provide good outward visibility, and the interior control layout is intuitive and easy to use. However, the touchscreen and tuning knob are a little far from the driver. Getting in and out is easy for the driver, but front passengers might find it a little challenging because the seat is positioned high and doesn't adjust much on most trims. As for the infotainment system, it looks dated but is easy to use. It's worth noting that the next-generation RAV4 is around the corner, which can be a good or a bad thing depending on whether you like the latest technology.

All RAV4s get a suite of driver assist features called Toyota Safety Sense, which includes automatic emergency braking, lane keeping and centering, adaptive cruise control, and a traffic sign reader. The XLE trim adds blind-spot warning with rear-cross traffic warning, and parking sensors with low-speed automatic braking are part of an optional package. A 360-degree camera system is part of an optional package on the TRD and Limited trims. The RAV4 is also available as a hybrid and as a plug-in hybrid called RAV4 Prime.

Starting price: $30,025
EPA fuel economy: 28-30 mpg combined
Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)

Subaru Forester

The Forester is easily one of the top SUV choices for seniors. It boasts excellent outward visibility thanks to some of the largest windows of any compact SUV, and its interior is clearly laid out and easy to use, just like its center screen operating system. The Forester's large door openings make it easy to get in and out, and the seat height is just right for adults. The SUV also provides a comfortable ride and a roomy cabin.

All redesigned 2025 Forester models come standard with a package of driver assist features called EyeSight, which includes automatic emergency braking, lane keeping and centering, adaptive cruise control, and evasive steering assistance. The Sport model adds a blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning. But to get parking sensors, rear automatic braking, a 360-degree camera, and driver attention warning, you need to opt for the top Touring trim. Rear automatic braking is optional on the Sport and Limited trims.

Starting price: $31,090
EPA fuel economy: 26-29 mpg combined
Edmunds Rating: not yet rated

Honda CR-V

The CR-V is one of the longest-running and best-selling SUVs on the list and a great choice for seniors. All models come standard with a driver assist package called Honda Sensing, which includes emergency automatic braking, lane keeping and centering, a traffic sign reader, driver attention warning, and adaptive cruise control. Blind-spot warning with rear-cross traffic warning comes equipped on the EX trim. To get parking sensors with low-speed automatic braking, you need to get the EX-L trim.

The CR-V's cabin is roomy and comfortable, and its large windows are great for outward visibility. Its wide-angle rearview camera is good, but a 360-degree camera isn't offered. The CR-V has big door openings for easy in-and-out, and we found the seat height to be good for adults. Although its touchscreens aren't as impressive-looking as those in other SUVs, the operating system is easy to use. The CR-V offers a hybrid model, but it's not a separate model as with most automakers. Instead, three of the six trim levels are hybrid-only.

Starting price: $31,450
EPA fuel economy: 29-30 mpg combined; 37-40 mpg combined (hybrid)
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)

Mazda CX-50

Mazda currently sells both the CX-50 and CX-5 and both are similar in size and price, but the CX-50 is a newer model that will soon replace the CX-5. All CX-50 models come equipped with a generous package of driver assist features called i-Activsense, which includes automatic emergency braking, lane keeping and centering, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning. Adaptive headlights are standard on the Turbo trim. However, if you want parking sensors, a 360-degree camera system and reverse automatic braking, you have to get the top Turbo Premium Plus trim level that's pricey.

The CX-50 boasts comfortable seats and a comfortable ride, but the ride is a little on the firm side because of its sporty handling. It's easy to see out of the CX-50, and it's easy to slide in and out of the seats. The infotainment system is straightforward and requires the console-mounted rotary dial to operate. The exception is when Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is in use, and you are given the option to use the touchscreen. But this might not be easy for some people because it's a stretch from the driver's seat.

Starting price: $31,720
EPA fuel economy: 25-27 mpg combined
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)

The best compact luxury SUVs for seniors

Audi Q5

Unlike most luxury SUVs, all Q5 models come equipped with a large package of driver assist features, including automatic emergency braking, lane keeping and centering, parking sensors and adaptive cruise control. The package also includes three additional features that typically cost extra in luxury SUVs: blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning and Traffic Jam Assist. The Premium Plus trim adds a 360-degree camera system, and the top Prestige trim includes an automated parking system.

The Q5 boasts a spacious cabin that's easy to get in and out of and excellent outward visibility. The digital instrument cluster and center touchscreen are crisp-looking and easy to read, but drivers might have to reach for the touchscreen that's mounted a bit far away from the driver. Fortunately, the software is straightforward. As for comfort, the Q5 provides a smooth ride and very comfortable seats.

Starting price: $46,495
EPA fuel economy: 24-26 mpg combined
Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)

BMW X3

The X3's spacious and comfortable cabin is great for seniors. It's intuitively arranged, doesn't have complicated controls, and has large door openings and low sills that make it easy to get in and out. The BMW also has a high roof and large windows that provide excellent outward visibility in all directions. Large side mirrors are another plus. The center screen interface is not complicated and can be used via the touchscreen or a rotary dial.

Unfortunately, as with many luxury SUVs, you have to pay extra for some driver assist features that come standard on non-luxury models. That said, the X3 does come standard with a decent number of safety features. All models have automatic emergency braking, lane keeping, and blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning. But everything else costs extra. The optional Driving Assistance Professional package adds adaptive cruise control, lane centering, evasive steering assistance and emergency assist. The Parking Assistance package includes a 360-degree camera system, parking sensors and an automated parking system.

Starting price: $47,895
EPA fuel economy: 23-25 mpg combined
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)

What are driver assist features?

Driver assist features, also referred to as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), are safety features that use sensors, radars and sometimes cameras to assist the driver in various ways. New vehicles offer many different types. To help you understand what each one does, we listed all of the driver assist features we discuss below with their definition:

  • Adaptive cruise control: maintains a driver-set distance between your vehicle and the car in front by automatically accelerating and braking.
  • Adaptive headlights: the headlights swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves and turns.
  • Automated parking system: steers into a parking spot with little or no driver intervention.
  • Automatic emergency braking: warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't respond in time.
  • Blind-spot camera: displays an image of the vehicle's blind spot in the instrument panel when you activate a turn signal.
  • Blind-spot intervention: automatically steers the car back into its lane if you try to change lanes while a car is in the vehicle's blind spot.
  • Blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning: alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse.
  • Driver attention warning: issues an alert if sensors determine you are becoming fatigued.
  • Emergency assist: can bring the vehicle to a complete stop if sensors determine the driver is unresponsive.
  • Evasive steering assistance: enhances the forward collision mitigation system with steering-based collision avoidance.
  • Highway Driving Assist/Traffic Jam Assist: An upgraded system that combines adaptive cruise control and lane centering.
  • Intersection collision mitigation: warns you of an impending collision during a left turn and applies the brakes in certain scenarios.
  • Lane keeping: steers the vehicle back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker.
  • Lane centering: makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane when adaptive cruise control is activated.
  • Low-speed automatic braking: applies the brakes automatically to avoid a collision at low speeds while parking.
  • Rear automatic braking: applies the brakes automatically to avoid an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle.
  • Parking sensors: alert you to obstacles that may not be visible in front of or behind the vehicle when parking.
  • Traffic sign reader: detects certain traffic signs and displays them in the instrument panel.
  • 360-degree camera system: gives you a top-down view of the vehicle and its surroundings in tight parking situations.

Edmunds says

The SUVs above share similar qualities that help make them solid choices for seniors. But because everyone has different body sizes and eyesight, it's best to test-drive at least a few of the SUVs on this list to know which is best suited for you. We also recommend learning how to use all of your SUV's driver assist features during delivery at the dealership.

