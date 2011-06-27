Used 1993 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews

Happy Owner Happy Owner , 08/08/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car in '00 with 19K. Now has 145K and ready to give to my sis. Car has been super. Wagon is versatile for trips to hardware store, etc. AC charge went low but uses R12 so forget it! timing belt and a fuel injector was the only major maint. other than brakes/tires/battery. Very easy to work on this car. I would love to have another one with 19K on the odometer! I will miss it an awful lot. Told sister when she'd done with it I want it back. Report Abuse

Sonnie (1993 Subaru Impreza) DLG (daddys little girl) subaru_sonnie , 04/23/2012 2 of 4 people found this review helpful Well idk really what to say other than i am very satisfied by Sonnies performance esppecially only being a 1.8 liter. Sonnie has alot of life ahead of her only having 132,000 miles.

Imprezas have potential. wrongfire , 06/03/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got my Impreza for 1500 dollars at a dealership. It was a trade in for a newer car, and it was in amazing condition. The engine looks brand new, with no leaks. The aesthetics are slowly wearing out, but it's all easily fixed. The car accelerates pretty slowly, but handles very well. It looks good too, inside and out, with the options of turning it into an STi/WRX, which makes this car simply amazing to me. I want to own this car for many, many years. It has 220,000 miles and is extremely reliable. I have put a few thousand miles on it, taken it across Texas, and haven't had a worry.

Wonderful College and Family Car jxp293 , 07/14/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my 93 used in 2000 with 19K on the odometer. Now in 2009, it has 136K and the only maintenance done has been brakes/rotors (done myself) and a tuneup @ 90K. I had the piston slap issue (tick-tick noise) and that was fixed for $500. Otherwise, just oil changes every 4k. This car drives well, handles well and hauls a lot of stuff. I've remodeled most of my house and use this car for getting supplies from lowes/etc. I highly recommend this car and Subaru in general. Be aware that Subaru models between '98 and '03 have head gasket issues, but the early to mid 90's cars (1.8/2.2L) are just solid.