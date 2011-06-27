Used 2015 Ram Promaster City Tradesman SLT Cargo Features & Specs
|Overview
See Promaster City Inventory
Starting MSRP
$24,655
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,655
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,655
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.0/464.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,655
|Torque
|174 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|178 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.3 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,655
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,655
|Rear Back-Up Camera Group
|yes
|Roof Cargo Management Group
|yes
|Window Cargo Partition Package
|yes
|MOPAR Trailer Tow Group
|yes
|Tradesman SLT Cargo Van Quick Order Package 24D
|yes
|Lights and Wheels Group
|yes
|Popular Equipment Group
|yes
|Rear Wiper/Washer/Defroster Group
|yes
|Solid Cargo Partition Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,655
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,655
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,655
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,655
|MOPAR Uconnect Web
|yes
|MOPAR Front Slush Floor Mats
|yes
|Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/Bluetooth w/GPS Navigation
|yes
|MOPAR Front Carpet Floor Mats
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,655
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,655
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|46.0 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.3 in.
|Front leg room
|40.8 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.1 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,655
|Rear and Sliding Door with Vented Glass
|yes
|Daytime Running Headlamps
|yes
|Rear Hinged Door with Glass
|yes
|MOPAR Splash Guards Set
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,655
|Maximum cargo capacity
|131.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3512 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5395 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|17.3 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1883 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|29.4 degrees
|Length
|187.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Height
|74.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|196.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|122.4 in.
|Width
|72.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,655
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,655
|full wheel covers
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|215/55R16 tires
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Promaster City
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,655
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,655
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Related Used 2015 Ram Promaster City Tradesman SLT Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic