Used 2018 Ram 2500 Consumer Reviews
True believer
Watch for the factory tires if they have been sitting ,they might be out of round or flat spotted . HD to change mine because of this reason but dealership was outstanding with it once we found they were flat spotted and out of balance.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Beast of a truck
Be aware of your dealer's ethics in all aspects of your purchase. ie. Financing, your trade in, extras that you add on, the extended warranty on diesels, and lock in a good interest rate. Shop for financing before you shop for your truck. Don't let the dealer rush you into anything, they like to wait late into the day, to then rush you into signing the papers quickly. On to the truck. The best vehicle I've ever bought. Milage is awesome. 21 to 22.5 average. Towing is unreal. I can't even tell my boat is behind me. Handling and ride is the best on any 2500 I've ever driven, mine or company vehicle. I rarely reccomend a vehicle with 5 stars, but there isn't a 6 star rating, or I'd chose it on this one.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
RAM convert
I used to be a Toyota truck junkie. I was in the market for a new Tundra and decided I should do my due diligence and drive a Ford, Chevy and a RAM. I was only impressed with the RAM 1500. The dealer then suggested I test drive the Cummings 2500. I was blown away with the build quality and the power of this engine. I had always thought that Dodge made the worst trucks. I was wrong. I went back to Ford and drove the F-250 diesel and felt the interior was made of cheap materials for the price, but the ride was nice. The same went for the Chevy 2500 I drove. The power in the engine was great, but the cab felt small and had too many buttons on the dash. The cost for both of these vehicles similarly built (i.e., leather, heated seats, back up camera, etc) was outrageous. I bought the Ram 2500 with the Laramie package, off road package, etc. and it was about $15-20K less than either of the other trucks. I'm getting 19-21 MPG after about 5000 miles on the truck. I know people are very passionate about their truck brands, but do yourself a favor before you buy your next truck and check out a RAM diesel pickup. You will have a tough time justifying the cost and quality of a Ford or Chevy after you test drive this truck.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Cummins Makes the Ram
There are only a few choices in HD trucks and none of them are bad. What the Ram brings to the table is a good platform with a fantastic engine and presented in a good value. Even the SLT has plenty of goodies. This is a work truck and a very capable, comfortable, reliable one. I know there are brand aficionados out there and that’s all good. I’d argue that the Ram is the best value in the HD truck segment, especially with the Cummins engine.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Absolutely love my Cummins
I did a lot of research before I bought my 2018 ram 2500 with the Cummins and g56 6 speed manual. I’m not a ram fanboy so I looked at all the brands before I went with the ram. The reliability of the Cummins engine is really what sold me on it. I got the tradesman with the chrome package and it ended up being a lot cheaper than most half ton trucks! The diesels hold their value a lot better than gasoline engines and they just simply run longer. I haven’t regretted getting the ram once. The towing power it has is just ridiculous compared to a gasoline engine. UPDATE: 1 year later.... still just as happy with it as I was when it was new. My ONLY complaint is the location of the oil filter, you can’t get it out without dumping half the oil out of it. It’s not hard to get to through the passenger side fender well but you’ve just got to tilt the filter to one side. I guess it’s only a problem if you do your own oil changes
Sponsored cars related to the 2500
Related Used 2018 Ram 2500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 1500
- 2019 3500
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2020 Ram 1500
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- Ram 1500 2019
- 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van
- 2019 Ram 3500