Used 2018 Ram 2500 Consumer Reviews

True believer William , 12/11/2018 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) 22 of 24 people found this review helpful Watch for the factory tires if they have been sitting ,they might be out of round or flat spotted . HD to change mine because of this reason but dealership was outstanding with it once we found they were flat spotted and out of balance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Beast of a truck Chris , 11/24/2018 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) 31 of 35 people found this review helpful Be aware of your dealer's ethics in all aspects of your purchase. ie. Financing, your trade in, extras that you add on, the extended warranty on diesels, and lock in a good interest rate. Shop for financing before you shop for your truck. Don't let the dealer rush you into anything, they like to wait late into the day, to then rush you into signing the papers quickly. On to the truck. The best vehicle I've ever bought. Milage is awesome. 21 to 22.5 average. Towing is unreal. I can't even tell my boat is behind me. Handling and ride is the best on any 2500 I've ever driven, mine or company vehicle. I rarely reccomend a vehicle with 5 stars, but there isn't a 6 star rating, or I'd chose it on this one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

RAM convert Dentist775 , 04/04/2019 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) 31 of 35 people found this review helpful I used to be a Toyota truck junkie. I was in the market for a new Tundra and decided I should do my due diligence and drive a Ford, Chevy and a RAM. I was only impressed with the RAM 1500. The dealer then suggested I test drive the Cummings 2500. I was blown away with the build quality and the power of this engine. I had always thought that Dodge made the worst trucks. I was wrong. I went back to Ford and drove the F-250 diesel and felt the interior was made of cheap materials for the price, but the ride was nice. The same went for the Chevy 2500 I drove. The power in the engine was great, but the cab felt small and had too many buttons on the dash. The cost for both of these vehicles similarly built (i.e., leather, heated seats, back up camera, etc) was outrageous. I bought the Ram 2500 with the Laramie package, off road package, etc. and it was about $15-20K less than either of the other trucks. I'm getting 19-21 MPG after about 5000 miles on the truck. I know people are very passionate about their truck brands, but do yourself a favor before you buy your next truck and check out a RAM diesel pickup. You will have a tough time justifying the cost and quality of a Ford or Chevy after you test drive this truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The Cummins Makes the Ram JRG , 08/07/2018 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 23 of 26 people found this review helpful There are only a few choices in HD trucks and none of them are bad. What the Ram brings to the table is a good platform with a fantastic engine and presented in a good value. Even the SLT has plenty of goodies. This is a work truck and a very capable, comfortable, reliable one. I know there are brand aficionados out there and that's all good. I'd argue that the Ram is the best value in the HD truck segment, especially with the Cummins engine. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value