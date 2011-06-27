Used 2014 Ram 1500 Laramie Features & Specs

Exterior Colors

Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat

Flame Red Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat

Blue Streak Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat (Late Availability)

Black Gold Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat (Late Availability)

Black Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat

True Blue Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat (Late Availability)

Bright White Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat

Western Brown/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat (Late Availability)

Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat

Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat (Late Availability)

Flame Red Clear Coat

Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat (Late Availability on Quad Cab/Crew Cab)

Blue Streak Pearl Coat (Late Availability on Quad Cab/Crew Cab)

Black Gold Pearl Coat (Late Availability)

Black Clear Coat

Western Brown (Late Availability)

Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat

True Blue Pearl Coat (Late Availability on Quad Cab/Crew Cab)

Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat

Bright White Clear Coat

Prairie Pearl Coat (Late Availability on Quad Cab/Crew Cab)

Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat (Late Availability on Quad Cab/Crew Cab)