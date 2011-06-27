  1. Home
Used 2013 Ram 1500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2013 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,320
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,320
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,320
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Lone Star Quick Order Package 26Yyes
SLT Quick Order Package 22Gyes
Premium Display Packageyes
Lone Star Equipment Groupyes
Protection Groupyes
Remote Start and Security Groupyes
Outdoorsman Quick Order Package 22Tyes
Big Horn Equipment Groupyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 26Zyes
Comfort Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,320
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Smoker's Groupyes
Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/Bluetoothyes
Luxury Groupyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/BT/Accessyes
Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/Access/Navyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,320
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Spray In Bedlineryes
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Railsyes
Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
Monotone Outdoorsmanyes
20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
17" x 7.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Power Sunroofyes
LT265/70R17E Outside White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Front track68.2 in.
Curb weight5146 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Angle of approach17.8 degrees
Maximum payload1650 lbs.
Angle of departure25.4 degrees
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10150 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height77.7 in.
EPA interior volume116.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Western Brown (Late Availability)
  • Black Gold Pearl Coat
  • Copperhead Pearl Coat
  • Copperhead Pearl Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat/Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,320
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,320
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
