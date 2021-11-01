  1. Home
MSRP range: $93,700 - $187,600
MSRP$95,050
Edmunds suggests you pay$96,395
Low supply is pushing the market average above MSRP.
2022 Porsche Taycan video

SPEAKER 1: There's an inherent luxury to electric vehicles. They're quiet, they typically sport the latest tech, and are entertaining to drive. Some take this to the next level and none more so than the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, Edmunds's top-rated luxury EV for 2022. SPEAKER 2: We've been fans of the Taycan since it was launched as a sedan. It feels like a proper Porsche with a supremely comfortable ride, a thoroughly modern interior, and an agility unmatched among its EV peers. The Cross Turismo takes this one stage further, greatly improving the luggage space, the rear headroom, and the all round versatility. The standard air suspension and raised ground clearance also lends it some genuine mixed terrain potential. JONATHAN ELFALAN: The Cross Turismo is available in most of the usual Porsche flavors. It is a tad more expensive than the sedan, but all models come standard with Porsche's larger performance battery, dual motor all wheel drive, and a lovely panoramic glass roof. We think it's worth it. And it's efficient, too. We recently subjected it to Edmunds's EV range test and it easily outperformed the EPA estimate. So, if you want to go electric, you want something sporty but family friendly, the Taycan Cross Turismo is the perfect pick. [MUSIC PLAYING]

FAQ

Is the Porsche Taycan a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Taycan both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.2 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Taycan ranges from 17.2 to 18.7 cubic feet of trunk space.

What's new in the 2022 Porsche Taycan?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Porsche Taycan:

  • New performance-focused GTS trim slots between Taycan 4S and Turbo
  • Updated infotainment system now includes Android Auto
  • New automated Remote Park Assist option
  • Taycan now available with Porsche's custom paint-to-sample program
  • Part of the first Taycan generation introduced in 2020
Is the Porsche Taycan reliable?

To determine whether the Porsche Taycan is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Taycan. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Taycan's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Porsche Taycan a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Porsche Taycan is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 Taycan and gave it a 8.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Taycan is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Porsche Taycan?

The least-expensive 2022 Porsche Taycan is the 2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $93,700.

Other versions include:

  • Turbo Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $153,500
  • 4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $93,700
  • 4S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $110,300
  • GTS Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $133,300
  • Turbo S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $187,600
What are the different models of Porsche Taycan?

If you're interested in the Porsche Taycan, the next question is, which Taycan model is right for you? Taycan variants include Turbo Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), 4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), 4S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), and GTS Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM). For a full list of Taycan models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Porsche Taycan Wagon Overview

The 2022 Porsche Taycan Wagon is offered in the following styles: Turbo Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), 4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), 4S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), GTS Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), and Turbo S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM). Porsche Taycan Wagon models are available with a undefined-liter electric engine, with output up to 670 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Porsche Taycan Wagon comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 2-speed automated manual. The 2022 Porsche Taycan Wagon comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Porsche Taycan Wagon?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Porsche Taycan Wagon and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Taycan Wagon.

Pros

  • Rapid acceleration and enjoyable, hunkered-down handling
  • Potential for very quick fast-charging capability
  • Four-door practicality plus two trunks
  • Impressive build quality and interior finish

Cons

  • Rear legroom isn't overly generous
  • EV greatness comes at a commensurately great price
  • Touchscreen interface is not very intuitive
  • Low ride height and roof can make it difficult to enter and exit

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Porsche Taycan Wagon and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Taycan Wagon featuring deep dives into trim levels including Turbo Cross Turismo, 4 Cross Turismo, 4S Cross Turismo, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Porsche Taycan Wagon here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

2022 Porsche Taycan Wagon Turbo Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), 2-speed automated manual, electric fuel
72 city MPG/72 highway MPG

2022 Porsche Taycan Wagon 4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), 2-speed automated manual, electric fuel
76 city MPG/77 highway MPG

2022 Porsche Taycan Wagon 4S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), 2-speed automated manual, electric fuel
75 city MPG/77 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPGN/A
Transmission2-speed automated manual
Drive Trainall wheel drive
DisplacementN/A
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase114.3 in.
Length195.8 in.
WidthN/A
Height55.6 in.
Curb Weight5196 lbs.

