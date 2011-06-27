Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S Features & Specs
|Overview
See Cayenne Inventory
Starting MSRP
$161,600
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$161,600
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$161,600
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|369.6/554.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$161,600
|Torque
|590 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.8 l
|Horsepower
|570 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.0 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$161,600
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$161,600
|Smoking Package
|yes
|Comfort Lighting Package w/Memory Package
|yes
|14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package
|yes
|Premium Package Plus
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$161,600
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$161,600
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$161,600
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$161,600
|Yachting Mahogany Interior Package
|yes
|Sun Visors in Leather
|yes
|Porsche Charge-O-Mat Pro
|yes
|Dark Walnut Interior Package
|yes
|Door Lever Surround in Leather
|yes
|Seat Belts in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment Plus
|yes
|Seats w/Deviated Stitching
|yes
|Connect Plus
|yes
|Grab Handles in Leather
|yes
|Upper Dash Dial in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Car Care Kit
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Leather Interior
|yes
|Anthracite Birch Interior Package
|yes
|Steering Column Casing in Leather
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Black
|yes
|Interior Package Painted
|yes
|Burmester High-End Surround Sound System
|yes
|12V Cooling Bag
|yes
|Luggage Compartment Liner, Flat
|yes
|Yachting Mahogany Interior Package including Gear Selector
|yes
|Cargo Management
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birch
|yes
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package
|yes
|Interior Package Black High-Gloss
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Armrests in Deviated Leather
|yes
|Preparation for the Rear Seat Entertainment w/Connect/Connect Plus
|yes
|Ski Bag
|yes
|Air Vent Slats in Leather
|yes
|Sunblind for Rear Compartment
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|Fire Extinguisher
|yes
|Rear-view Mirror in Leather
|yes
|Natural Olive Interior Package
|yes
|Leather Interior Package
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leather
|yes
|Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
|yes
|Gear Selector in Aluminum
|yes
|Seat Belts in Saddle Brown
|yes
|Leather Care Kit
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo
|yes
|Preparation for Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)
|yes
|Ignition Starter Switch Painted
|yes
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment Leather
|yes
|Brushed Aluminum Interior Package
|yes
|Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
|yes
|Front Seat Console in Leather
|yes
|Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Guards Red
|yes
|Seat Belts in Espresso
|yes
|Seat Belts in Cohiba Brown
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut
|yes
|Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Loadspace Partition
|yes
|Seat Belts in Garnet Red
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Dark Walnut Interior Package including Gear Selector
|yes
|Natural Olive Interior Package including Gear Selector
|yes
|Air Vents in Leather
|yes
|Porsche Entry and Drive
|yes
|Extended Leather Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leather
|yes
|4-Zone Climate Control
|yes
|Anthracite Birch Interior Package including Gear Selector
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantara
|yes
|Upper Dash Dial in White
|yes
|Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Natural Leather Interior
|yes
|Luggage Nets, Loadspace Floor and Sides
|yes
|Porsche Bluetooth Headphones
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel
|yes
|Seat Belts in Agate Grey
|yes
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|Air Vent Slats Painted
|yes
|Seat Centers in Deviated Leather
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahogany
|yes
|Footrest for Rear Passenger Compartment
|yes
|Grab Handles in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Instrument Dials in White
|yes
|Luggage Compartment Liner, High
|yes
|Upper Dash Dial in Garnet Red
|yes
|Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Seat Ventilation (Front)
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Garnet Red
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$161,600
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$161,600
|14 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|14 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$161,600
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$161,600
|Snow Chains
|yes
|ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround View
|yes
|Ski/Snowboard Holder, Pull-Out
|yes
|Off-Road Underbody Protection
|yes
|Sport Tailpipes in Black
|yes
|Stainless Steel Skid Plates (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish w/Roof Transport System
|yes
|Indoor Car Cover
|yes
|Wheel Arch Extensions in Black w/Side Door Protection Moldings
|yes
|Roof Rails in Black including Roof Transport System
|yes
|Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Colored Porsche Crest
|yes
|21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels Painted in Exterior Color w/Arch Extensions
|yes
|Cargo Management System
|yes
|Outdoor Car Cover
|yes
|Door Handles in Black (High-Gloss)
|yes
|ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Reversing Camera
|yes
|Wheel Spacers, 5mm (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Soft Close Doors
|yes
|SportDesign Package w/out Side Skirts
|yes
|21" Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Color w/Wheel Arch Extensions
|yes
|21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels w/Wheel Arch Extensions
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation Painted
|yes
|Tinted LED Headlights
|yes
|20" RS Spyder Design Wheels
|yes
|21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels in Platinum Satin
|yes
|Exterior Mirrors Painted
|yes
|Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glass
|yes
|21" Cayenne SportEdition Painted Black (High-Gloss) Wheels w/Arch Extension
|yes
|21" Sport Classic Wheels in Black w/Wheel Arch Extensions
|yes
|Bicycle Rack
|yes
|Wheel Care Kit
|yes
|Heated Windshield w/Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glass
|yes
|Racing Bike Carrier w/Front Wheel Holder
|yes
|21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels
|yes
|Roof Box in Black (High-Gloss), 11.3 cu. ft.
|yes
|Running Boards
|yes
|Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Monochrome Porsche Crest
|yes
|Decorative Valve Stems in Black w/Colored Porsche Crest
|yes
|Racing Bike Carrier w/Front Wheel Bag
|yes
|Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish
|yes
|Roof Rails in Black
|yes
|Rocker Panels w/Aluminum Finish
|yes
|Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 18.3 cu. ft.Roof Box in Black (High-Gloss), 18.3 cu. ft.
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|Sport Exhaust System
|yes
|Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finish
|yes
|Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 11.3 cu. ft.
|yes
|Sport Exhaust System in Black
|yes
|21" Sport Classic Wheels in Jet Black Metallic w/Wheel Arch Extensions
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo Painted
|yes
|20" RS Spyder Design Winter Wheel-and-Tire Set
|yes
|Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 18.3 cu. ft.
|yes
|Panorama Roof System
|yes
|Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front)
|yes
|Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ball
|yes
|SportDesign Package w/Side Skirts
|yes
|20" Collapsible Spare Tire
|yes
|21" Sport Classic Wheels w/Wheel Arch Extensions
|yes
|21" Sport Classic Wheels in Platinum Satin w/Wheel Arch Extensions
|yes
|Exterior Package in Black (High-Gloss)
|yes
|Air Intake Grilles Painted
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$161,600
|Maximum cargo capacity
|60.2 cu.ft.
|Length
|191.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7716 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4927 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6393 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|10.7 in.
|Height
|67.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|1466 lbs.
|Wheel base
|114.0 in.
|Width
|78.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$161,600
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$161,600
|21 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|295/35R21 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Cayenne
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$161,600
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$161,600
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic