Used 2013 Porsche Boxster Consumer Reviews

Best Sports Car on the Planet! ghost1214 , 09/04/2014 12 of 12 people found this review helpful So I decided I wanted a sports car. looked at the BMW z4, Mercedes SLK and the Porsche Boxster. There is no comparison, it's not even close....Box! I test drove the 911 but it didn't have the same balance as the Box. I ordered mine with the red leather interior, Agate Gray exterior and 6 speed manual. I pull down the street heads are turning. The car is quick. get on the highway with some curves it's all giggles. I have never driven a car that was just so much spiritual fun. corners are a blast. be careful you will catch the car in front and you won't need to slow down because it lives for the curves. No problem you have the best brakes on the planet. "there is no substitute"

2013 Boxster S gmg66 , 03/07/2014 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've had my Boxster for about one year and have put 2,500 miles on it. The overall fit and finish, and build quality on the car is extremely high. I have not had any problems with it. It's a blast to drive. As another review stated, it is deceptively fast. I ordered my car with the 6MT and the shifting is the best of any car I've ever driven - the location and feel are just perfect. The handling surprised me - the rear end slides out on fast corners but in a very controlled manner which just contributes to the fun to drive factor. Overall a great driving, very high quality, stunning looking car.

One of the bettter Porsches of all time. clutchplate , 09/11/2012 8 of 9 people found this review helpful This is my 11th Porsche with most being 911's. Always wanted a Boxster but never liked the way they looked until now. The 2013 is stunning in person and is one of the best handling cars you can buy. The base model doesn't have much low end torque so you need to keep the engine between 4500 and 7000 rpm's. It's plenty fast within that range but it brings the mpg to around 18 so you have to choose between power or mileage. You get 30 mpg as advertised with a very light foot. The handling is stupendous, cornering is quick and tight, the car feels glued to the road no matter how hard you push. My last car was a Lotus Elise, which had superb handling, the new Boxster could be better.

2013 Boxster S blue/blue roof/grey ttibio , 07/25/2012 23 of 31 people found this review helpful Took delivery late June to replace a 996. Pretty much fully loaded with PDK, Sport Chrono, etc. It is an excellent looking vehicle - I had ordered it sight-unseen in January but was not disappointed. Maybe a bit fussy versus the 991, but that is too much of a grand tourer now. Not really budget constrained, but do think that at $80k I paid, the base+6spd starts to look GREAT value. The PDK is incredibly snappy, steering/handling super sharp, etc. - its just as the reviewers reviewed it - an excellent driver all round. Not sure the interior is super luxe - bit plasticky if you look around a bit. Anyway it gets an A-. Like it a lot and will keep it a long time I am sure.