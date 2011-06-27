The Solstice is the latest two-seater convertible I've owned; previous cars include the Honda del Sol (my all-time favorite car), the Toyota MR2 Spyder, the Audi TT, Mercedes SLK 230, Mazda MX-5 Miata, and the BMW Z3. Here's what I see as the good and bad after owning my vehicle for about a month: First, it looks great. I have gotten several compliments on it already. I love the lines and the way the convertible top completely disappears into the trunk. The car is a blast to drive, and it hugs the road. There's no windscreen, but the heat blasts strong, keeping me toasty on a chilly day. The gas mileage overall has been just OK, but I did get about 33 MPG on a recent road trip. Now, for the not-so-good...this is the quirkiest car I've ever had. I didn't notice until after I had bought the car that there are no power windows or locks. I thought that just about every car had power windows and locks; you have to roll the windows up and down with the old-fashioned hand crank. The cup holders are behind the driver in the center, making them pretty useless, especially when one has to use his right hand to shift the gears. The hood release takes a scavenger hunt to find. It's kind of a pain in the butt to put the top up or down, but I don't mind that too badly; I'm spoiled because I had been driving convertibles with power tops; and with the Spyder and Miata it was simple to put the top up or down from inside the car. The build quality doesn't seem good; the leather on the seats seems like it will rip eventually, and there's plastic, plastic, plastic everywhere. With all that, I still love the car. I didn't buy it because I mistakenly thought it was a Z4; I bought it because it had low mileage, looked great, and the overall reviews from owners are very good. The bottom line is that if you can tolerate the quirks, this car is just plain FUN. I plan to keep this beauty for a long time; I bought a beater for run in the winter time.

