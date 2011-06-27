2006 Pontiac Solstice Review
Pros & Cons
- Gorgeous lines, lots of legroom, low base price, nimble handling, strong brakes, grippy tires.
- Sluggish engine, complicated top seals poorly, hard plastic interior, tiny trunk, no side airbags.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
With strong performance, a sexy look and a value-oriented price, the 2006 Pontiac Solstice is a very attractive package. But if you're an enthusiast seeking the most driving thrills for your car-buying dollar, test-drive the MX-5 Miata before signing on the dotted line.
Vehicle overview
Shortly after GM product czar Bob Lutz signed on to help enhance the company's product line, he asked Pontiac designers to come up with a rear-wheel-drive roadster concept. They called it the Solstice, and response was so positive at the 2002 North American International Auto Show that Lutz made it his mission to see the concept translated into a production vehicle. Twenty-seven months later (a blink of an eye in automotive terms), the first rear-wheel-drive, two-seat Pontiac roadster was rolling into showrooms.
The first thing people notice about the Pontiac Solstice is its shapely body. Hyrdroformed body panels give it seductive compound curves and flowing lines. True sports car features include rear-wheel drive, a four-wheel independent suspension, 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels and a near 50-to-50 weight balance. For power, the Solstice relies on a 2.4-liter Ecotec four-cylinder engine rated at 177 horsepower and 166 lb-ft of torque. A close-ratio five-speed close-ratio manual transmission is standard, while a five-speed automatic will become available later in the model year. Opening up the car's manually operated top reveals a roomy interior.
Overall, we're impressed by the grip and fun factor offered by the 2006 Pontiac Solstice. It's a sexy, affordable and truly American sports car. Naturally, there are some minor downsides. The top is not particularly easy to lower, for instance, and the car's low price has seemed to have also dictated the use of a lot of low-quality interior materials. And though no one really expects a roadster to be practical, the Solstice's trunk is smaller than usual. Our suggestion is that if you're an enthusiast looking for the best driving experience the budget-roadster category has to offer, go for Mazda's MX-5 Miata. The Pontiac roadster, although fast, just doesn't offer the same connection to the machine.
2006 Pontiac Solstice models
The 2006 Pontiac Solstice comes in one trim. Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, a manually operated top with a glass rear window and defogger, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel and a six-speaker audio system with an in-dash CD player. Available options include air conditioning, power windows and doors, remote keyless entry, leather seats, a couple of upgraded sound systems with MP3 playback, cruise control, OnStar telematics and satellite radio.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Power comes from a normally aspirated 2.4-liter inline four that makes 177 hp and 166 pound-feet of torque. The engine is partnered with a five-speed manual transmission. For those who don't like to shift gears, an automatic will be available in April 2006.
Safety
Standard on the Pontiac Solstice is four-wheel disc brakes. ABS is available as an option but side airbags and stability control aren't offered.
Driving
When thrown into a corner, the 2006 Pontiac Solstice exhibits little body roll and moderate understeer until you hammer the throttle, then the car rotates slightly. It won't swing its tail out on command like the Mazda, but for most drivers the car's substantial lateral grip and quick steering make it a fun and engaging canyon companion. Its engine, however, won't win any accolades from enthusiasts. Though it makes more power than the Miata's 2.0-liter, it revs slower than Mazda's four and crudely hangs on to revs when you back off the throttle. Gear spacing in the transmission is also very wide, which exacerbates the engine's lazy acceleration.
Interior
With 42.7 inches of legroom and 38.5 inches of headroom, the Solstice feels roomy with the top up or down. Wraparound dash and high door sills surround the driver like the cockpit of a fighter jet, and bolstered seats are comfortable and supportive. Still, the cabin is marred by acres of hard plastic. The retractable top found on the Pontiac Solstice doesn't seal very well along the back edge, leading to wind noise on the highway. Putting the top down requires the driver to turn a latch on the windshield, pop the rear deck lid with a button in the glovebox, then get out of the car and manually fold the top down into its well before slamming the rear deck closed. Putting the top back up requires a similar process, with the added chore of snapping the buttresses into place by hand. It's not difficult, but is tedious compared to the MX-5's one-handed operation. We're also not fans of the Pontiac's trunk, which is so small it's virtually useless.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Pontiac Solstice.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Sponsored cars related to the Solstice
Related Used 2006 Pontiac Solstice info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons