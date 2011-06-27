Used 2006 Pontiac Solstice Consumer Reviews

13 years and 160,000 miles David256 , 01/13/2014 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful I bought my '06 Solstice in 2008, when it had about 15K miles. Upon delivery the top fastening hook was damaged, and the rear end was bad (differential too noisy to be OK). The water pump had a small leak, too. A dealership replaced the rear end as a warrantied item, and I fixed the top. Nearly 85K miles later, the water pump seal was finally passing enough coolant to warrant replacing the pump. Eventually the car started hard-shifting, especially when down-shifting. After replacing the two actuator sensors at the overhead cams, the shifting issue (mostly) went away. I've since figured out dirty oil, thin oil, or low oil contribute to the sensors' compel the car's TCM to go into protection mode, so when it does malfunction I know what to inspect/do. At 160,000 the car is very reliable, and still gets compliments. All of my children have taken turns using it as their daily driver, and they've loved every minute driving the car. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun, looks great, and very quirky Mike W. , 11/04/2016 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful The Solstice is the latest two-seater convertible I've owned; previous cars include the Honda del Sol (my all-time favorite car), the Toyota MR2 Spyder, the Audi TT, Mercedes SLK 230, Mazda MX-5 Miata, and the BMW Z3. Here's what I see as the good and bad after owning my vehicle for about a month: First, it looks great. I have gotten several compliments on it already. I love the lines and the way the convertible top completely disappears into the trunk. The car is a blast to drive, and it hugs the road. There's no windscreen, but the heat blasts strong, keeping me toasty on a chilly day. The gas mileage overall has been just OK, but I did get about 33 MPG on a recent road trip. Now, for the not-so-good...this is the quirkiest car I've ever had. I didn't notice until after I had bought the car that there are no power windows or locks. I thought that just about every car had power windows and locks; you have to roll the windows up and down with the old-fashioned hand crank. The cup holders are behind the driver in the center, making them pretty useless, especially when one has to use his right hand to shift the gears. The hood release takes a scavenger hunt to find. It's kind of a pain in the butt to put the top up or down, but I don't mind that too badly; I'm spoiled because I had been driving convertibles with power tops; and with the Spyder and Miata it was simple to put the top up or down from inside the car. The build quality doesn't seem good; the leather on the seats seems like it will rip eventually, and there's plastic, plastic, plastic everywhere. With all that, I still love the car. I didn't buy it because I mistakenly thought it was a Z4; I bought it because it had low mileage, looked great, and the overall reviews from owners are very good. The bottom line is that if you can tolerate the quirks, this car is just plain FUN. I plan to keep this beauty for a long time; I bought a beater for run in the winter time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My American English Roadster Klaus VB , 07/02/2016 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 36 of 38 people found this review helpful I have long wished for an affordable English Roadster - 2 seats, impractical, zoomy, fun car. Most of those have left the realm of affordability. So after test driving 5 times, I took a chance on this car. No regrets at all. I love how it drives, I love how zoomy it is. There are so few out there that you don't see many on the road and people think it is WAY more expensive a sports car than it actually is. Heads turn wherever I go and people approach me at the gas station to talk about it. Since it is my 'fun car', I do not worry much about the storage capacity (there is almost none). If you are looking for something to cruise in, run about on a beautiful day or drive to work (and then daydream about leaving for the day) than this is your car. ON THE OTHER HAND - I wish GM had put a little nicer fit and finish in the interior. The hard plastics are a bummer and the leather isn't great. The top is a little wonky to get up and down, but when stowed the car looks fantastic. I have had the car for over a year now and have only had to change the oil. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

It is a number 60 in the first year of production Rich , 04/28/2016 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Love the style, very reliable handles great. Stero wonderful the looks of this car is priceless, and I feel like a millionaire driving the car in the Hamptons. People stop to say that I have a beautiful car. I really love it. Never a problem right now I have 8800 miles. Very low. But I intend to use it much more this summer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value