Used 2006 Pontiac Solstice for Sale Near Me

I bought my '06 Solstice in 2008, when it had about 15K miles. Upon delivery the top fastening hook was damaged, and the rear end was bad (differential too noisy to be OK). The water pump had a small leak, too. A dealership replaced the rear end as a warrantied item, and I fixed the top. Nearly 85K miles later, the water pump seal was finally passing enough coolant to warrant replacing the pump. Eventually the car started hard-shifting, especially when down-shifting. After replacing the two actuator sensors at the overhead cams, the shifting issue (mostly) went away. I've since figured out dirty oil, thin oil, or low oil contribute to the sensors' compel the car's TCM to go into protection mode, so when it does malfunction I know what to inspect/do. At 160,000 the car is very reliable, and still gets compliments. All of my children have taken turns using it as their daily driver, and they've loved every minute driving the car.

