Used 2006 Pontiac Solstice for Sale Near Me

31 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Solstice Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 31 listings
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Black
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    26,961 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    $2,963 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    52,821 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,890

    $1,489 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Black
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    84,596 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    $299 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Red
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    58,655 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    $672 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    10,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    49,606 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $525 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Silver
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    13,250 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Black
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    123,007 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Gray
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    16,003 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,991

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Silver
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    46,461 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Silver
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    115,063 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2006 Pontiac Solstice in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Pontiac Solstice

    83,863 miles

    $8,691

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Silver
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    70,169 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,299

    $2,537 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    48,682 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,900

    $909 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Yellow
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    100,196 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    47,424 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,899

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    108,707 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,800

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    38,158 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,363

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Solstice searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 31 listings
  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Solstice
  4. Used 2006 Pontiac Solstice

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Solstice

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Solstice
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8150 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 150 reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (3%)
13 years and 160,000 miles
David256,01/13/2014
2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I bought my '06 Solstice in 2008, when it had about 15K miles. Upon delivery the top fastening hook was damaged, and the rear end was bad (differential too noisy to be OK). The water pump had a small leak, too. A dealership replaced the rear end as a warrantied item, and I fixed the top. Nearly 85K miles later, the water pump seal was finally passing enough coolant to warrant replacing the pump. Eventually the car started hard-shifting, especially when down-shifting. After replacing the two actuator sensors at the overhead cams, the shifting issue (mostly) went away. I've since figured out dirty oil, thin oil, or low oil contribute to the sensors' compel the car's TCM to go into protection mode, so when it does malfunction I know what to inspect/do. At 160,000 the car is very reliable, and still gets compliments. All of my children have taken turns using it as their daily driver, and they've loved every minute driving the car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Pontiac
Solstice
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Pontiac Solstice info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings