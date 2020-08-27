Used 2006 Pontiac Solstice for Sale Near Me
31 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 26,961 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000$2,963 Below Market
- 52,821 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,890$1,489 Below Market
- 84,596 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495$299 Below Market
- 58,655 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000$672 Below Market
- 10,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
- 49,606 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$525 Below Market
- 13,250 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900
- 123,007 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 16,003 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,991
- 46,461 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990
- 115,063 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,991
- 83,863 miles
$8,691
- 70,169 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,299$2,537 Below Market
- 48,682 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900$909 Below Market
- 100,196 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
- 47,424 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,899
- 108,707 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,800
- 38,158 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,363
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Solstice searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Solstice
Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Solstice
Write a reviewSee all 150 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.8150 Reviews
Report abuse
David256,01/13/2014
2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I bought my '06 Solstice in 2008, when it had about 15K miles. Upon delivery the top fastening hook was damaged, and the rear end was bad (differential too noisy to be OK). The water pump had a small leak, too. A dealership replaced the rear end as a warrantied item, and I fixed the top. Nearly 85K miles later, the water pump seal was finally passing enough coolant to warrant replacing the pump. Eventually the car started hard-shifting, especially when down-shifting. After replacing the two actuator sensors at the overhead cams, the shifting issue (mostly) went away. I've since figured out dirty oil, thin oil, or low oil contribute to the sensors' compel the car's TCM to go into protection mode, so when it does malfunction I know what to inspect/do. At 160,000 the car is very reliable, and still gets compliments. All of my children have taken turns using it as their daily driver, and they've loved every minute driving the car.
Related Pontiac Solstice info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW X4 2016
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2011
- Used Volvo C30 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2010
- Used Aston Martin DB11 2018
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe 2013
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2013
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe 2012
- Used Aston Martin Vantage 2010
- Used Audi TTS 2013
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2012
- Used Dodge Viper 2010
- Used Toyota Matrix 2012
- Used GMC Canyon 2011
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Pontiac G6 Charleston WV
- Used Pontiac Vibe Fort Wayne IN
- Used Pontiac Firebird Alexandria VA
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Garden Grove CA
- Used Pontiac G6 Wilmington DE
- Used Pontiac G8 Charlotte NC
- Used Pontiac G6 Baltimore MD
- Used Pontiac Vibe Kansas City MO
- Used Pontiac Bonneville Fargo ND
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Reading PA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News