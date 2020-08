Used 2006 Pontiac Solstice for Sale Near Me

MINI of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey

Recent Arrival!MINI of Mt. Laurel is pleased to offer this fantastic-looking 2006 Pontiac Solstice Aggressive (Victory Red) with the following features:Clean CARFAX. 22/26 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Solstice with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Upgraded Stereo, Trip Computer .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2MB35B66Y113781

Stock: 6Y113781

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020