Used 2004 Pontiac Aztek Consumer Reviews
88K-5+ Years: Going Great.
First was my wife's car. Became mine last year. Great road car. Wish we could get 27-29 mpg, best ever 26.5 on highway. Got rid of full-size pick-up and took over the Aztek ... not a bad deal. Few negatives, lots of good stuff. Stereo rocks. Pull out tray in rear is wonderful. If they still made them, we'd buy another.
I Love My Aztek
I've had my Aztek now for 10 months. I absolutely love it. I went from driving a 1992 Toyota Corolla to the Aztek. Huge change! Indeed a great one though. My husband and son have no problems with not enough room like I did with the previous car. I've not had to replace anything on it but the brakes and tires. It had 92000 miles on it when I bought it. Great gas mileage for an SUV. Awesome stereo system!
2004 Aztec
Great vehicle. 168k and still going strong. Best feature is the versatility of the the interior. Easy to remove seats.
My favorite car of all time
My biggest disappointment is that I'll never be able to get another one. I have loved the reliability, value and function of this car. Rides fantastic! Great pickup. Function, function, function on the interior. Like everyone else, I would say the rear spoiler causes a major blind spot but you do get used to it. I have almost 90K on this and still no problems. I am going to drive it into the ground.
Asteck
Trying to re-start the car after it has been shut off for a few minutes is really hard. Also the back air foil is right in the line of sight as you look in the rear-view mirror.
