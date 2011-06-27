  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(31)
1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass Review

Pros & Cons

  • Loaded with equipment. Roomy inside. Adequate power. Excellent value.
  • Can't match refinement of Accord or Camry, but then, the price doesn't match Accord or Camry V6 models either.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Does anybody miss the Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera? Didn't think so. After a 15-year run that saw few modernizing modifications to the chassis and styling, the Cutlass Ciera is gone, despite the fact that the old warrior was Oldsmobile's best-selling nameplate. In its place, Oldsmobile offers the all-new Cutlass.

Cutlass comes in two flavors, both of which are worlds sweeter than the Ciera. Base models are equipped with a 160-horsepower 3.1-liter V6, antilock brakes and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. Standard amenities include cruise control, air conditioning, battery rundown protection, rear window defogger, power door locks, fog lights, illuminated entry, tachometer, cassette stereo, remote trunk release, split-folding rear seat, tilt steering wheel and a security system. Move up to the GLS model, and you'll get alloy wheels, leather seats, remote keyless entry, variable effort steering and a host of power doodads. Missing from the standard and optional equipment lists are traction control and an integrated child safety seat.

Conservatively styled, Oldsmobile designers have slapped a full-width reflective applique across the back of the Cutlass that looks out of place on this otherwise plain but attractive sedan. Inside, passengers will find a well-designed dashboard and funky A-pillar air conditioning vents designed to increase airflow to rear seat passengers. The ignition switch is placed on the dashboard rather than the steering column, making it easier to find. Best of all, and don't clutch your chest in surprise, General Motors has found a way to put real live cruise control switches on the steering wheel spokes where they belong.

Oldsmobile claims that the Cutlass has side-impact protection that exceeds federal standards, but federal testing resulting in relatively poor side-impact crash scores. Cutlass also comes with standard antilock brakes and dual airbags. Bumpers can withstand five-mph impacts. Daytime running lights with automatic light control is also part of the package.

Rack and pinion steering is standard, and GLS models feature variable effort steering. Combined with a four-wheel independent suspension and P215/60R15 tires, the Cutlass is adequately responsive. The 3.1-liter V6 under the hood makes 160 horsepower, and moves the car to 60 mph from rest in about 8.5 seconds.

All in all, a dull but well-equipped, comfortable and competent car. The Cutlass should fit right in with the scores of Accords, Altimas and Camrys currently for sale. After offering the outdated Ciera for years, this new Cutlass is generating lots of excitement at Oldsmobile. It definitely deserves your consideration.

1998 Highlights

No changes to Oldsmobile's fresh bread-and butter sedan, except for the addition of second-generation airbags.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass.

5(19%)
4(45%)
3(26%)
2(7%)
1(3%)
3.7
31 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

definate winner
DB,05/31/2009
Bought this car in 1999 with 17,000 miles on it. With the exception of an alternator, two head gaskets, many sets of brakes, and a power steering pump my car just turned 275,000 miles and STILL gets 27mpg average. Took a trip last summer and with cruise control I got 30mpg. If only it would last forever.
Good car
woodaf23,07/06/2010
we've had our Cutlass for 7 years now and it has 126,000 miles now. It's been a great car, never left us stranded. Has had regular maintenance, but nothing major, and nothing recurring/problematic. We've put a lot of miles on it and use it pretty much every day and it's been good to us. In the last year or two it had developed some rust along the bottom of the doors, which I'm told is a common problem for the cutlass/malibus. For being a 6 cylinder it has pretty good performance and is fun to drive.
A Decent Vehicle
Darth Decimatus,10/08/2009
I bought my Olds Cutlass at the end of my Sophomore year in College. Its been a decent car and fairly reliable. However, it is seeming to nickel and dime me more and more as time goes on. Since this summer started, the catalytic converter went (at about 62,000 miles), a pulley on the serpentine belt disintergrated due to a bad bearing, the front struts are shot, and now a loud grinding noise seems to be coming from the compressor. In addition, my tapedeck and lights on the radio don't work, and there is also a ton of rattling in the interior that is only getting worse. Overall, age is not this car's ally. It is a decent car, but definitely not constructed to last.
the real truth
cff,07/22/2003
It was a very good, reliable car except for rotor problems until the fourth year. After that it seemed like we had to go to the shop at least once every three months. The oil pump blew up, the engine is making a horrible noise that no one can correct, the "ride" has gotten progressively worse, the leather seats tore up in about two years, and the trade in value is horrible.
See all 31 reviews of the 1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass

Used 1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass Overview

The Used 1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass is offered in the following submodels: Cutlass Sedan. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan, and GLS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass?

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass?

