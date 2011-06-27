Used 2018 Nissan Versa Consumer Reviews

fantastic commuter car martin from madison, wi , 11/12/2018 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 45 of 45 people found this review helpful Not every person requires a 'fun' car with a 'personality'. I laugh reading car and driver reviews of the nissan versa. It's as if they were describing a person. I know it's so hard to believe that most of us commute to/from work, pick up kids etc. Where exactly are you supposed to put your high performance car to the test?...35 mph city streets with traffic lights every 1/8th of a mile:). At any rate, I digress. This car offers everything you need to get from point A to point B safely, reliably and very economically (low cost of ownership combined with 40mpg) even in some of the worst winter weather Wisconsin has to offer. It has some of the most cabin and trunk space in its class. I've had my versa 4 years now, bought it used with 10k miles. It has 85k mi now. I have not had any issues with it at all, I change my own oil (I think that helps). I used to take my cars in to the mechanic for oil changes and it seems like not long after an oil change something would break. Once this car breaks down bad enough that it cannot be fixed I'll probably buy another versa if that tells you anything. Quick update... 105000 miles on the odometer. Still loving the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

You gotta' love it... Leo , 10/03/2018 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) I drove my new 2015 for three years. No problems, no recalls; just fantastically cheap, reliable, comfortable transportation. I gave it to my "new driver" granddaughter and bought a new 2018 for myself. She doesn't need a TV screen, custom sound system, or three hundred horsepower to distract her. I sleep better at night.

Utilitarian Hugemoth , 05/21/2018 1.6 S w/Prod. End 04/18 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) A good basic roomy car for a low price. Most reviewers don't like the hard plastic interior but it is rugged and easy to keep clean. Gas mileage is well above the 27/36 advertised. My ONLY complaint is the electric power steering on the highway, too much effort is required to make the fine corrections necessary to maintain lane position. In all other conditions the steering is fine. Update: I wrote a review earlier where I mentioned poor steering characteristics. That has gradually improved over the 10,000 miles I've driven it since. Now its pretty much like any other small car with EPS. I suspect something like tight ball joints or steering rack that has loosened up with use. Whatever the case, the steering is much better. There have been no problems of any kind with the car and I recommend it for anyone who wants a good car that is inexpensive to buy and to own. Careful of the CVT model because of reported failures, mine is the 5 speed manual.

New 2018 Versa for 10499 with 5 speed stick & a/c chris , 03/10/2018 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) I enjoy a fancy car that truly impresses or a basic car that doesn't pretend to be fancy. The Versa is basic and looks good with plenty of real room inside. You never feel cramped in the Versa sedan nor do you have a lack of trunk room. You also don't get the erie feeling that a rear end collision will crush your back seat occupants. This car is almost as big as some compact and mid sizers namely the Mazda 6 from early 2000s. The car handles the road well and the stick is the way to go. I hear the cvt is an issue. Id actually would have liked the 4 speed auto that they offered a few years ago, but its gone. So I shift and save and save I did. I drove to Ohio from Buffalo to save 1400 on the car and paid 10499 on a 13200 msrp model. I was very happy with that price. No qualifications to get it/ 1500 rebate and the rest was discount. The last time I paid around 10k for a new car was back in 2011 on a chevy aveo for 7000 new at Christmastime. But that was with gm card roundups. This Versa is way better than an Aveo and I hope to get 200k miles out of it. I actually have seen some 200k mile Aveos around! The Interior issues on older Versas have been solved with better seat materials and a tach along with Bluetooth. So this inside is Very good and comfortable. I had a Mirage and I liked it but I like the Versa better.