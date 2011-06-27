  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Truck
  4. Used 1991 Nissan Truck
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Nissan Truck Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Truck
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG151918
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg17/22 mpg17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/379.8 mi.358.7/464.2 mi.358.7/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG151918
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l2.4 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4800 rpm153 hp @ 4800 rpm153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.45.9 ft.45.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length195.5 in.195.5 in.195.5 in.
Curb weight3700 lbs.no3700 lbs.
Gross weight5200 lbs.no5200 lbs.
Height67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Maximum payload1400.0 lbs.no1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.2 in.116.2 in.116.2 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Winter Blue Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
