2020 Nissan Kicks Consumer Reviews
From a Juke to a Kicks
I’ve driven my new Kicks for over 5,000 miles. I’m a commuter. I had a first edition Juke for 7 years and the engine blew at 90,500 miles... I loved the Juke and the get-up-and-go power but after facing replacing and engine and turbo... I decided that wasn’t entirely important. The dealership did right by me and my broken Juke and I had my eye on the black SR Kicks.. I’m a larger person (tall and chubby) and I don’t find the Kicks uncomfortable at all.. I love the look, it gets great mileage and while it doesn’t have that super power of a Juke, it’s not that bad.. I do well on the highway at rush hour... I have no real complaints.. so far it’s a good little car.. when it rains hard the front end camera gets disabled often.. but overall.. I’m pleased..
My Kicks 2020 experience in points..3106 Miles now
1-The car is really light and "City" nimble, also on an open road it will gradually gets to high speeds with good control yet if it is a windy day on the highway then the lightness of the car will not be much of grace as you might need extra grip on the steering and also the fuel efficiency will be a bit negatively affected. 2-CVT is not a crime but I personally do not like the car reaching almost 5000 or 6000 RPM just to get a little bit of extra acceleration...such nimble car would have excelled more with a regular Automatic transmission. 3-The ride is not that bumpy but you surely feel the details of every rock or pot-hole...maybe all crossovers are as such but the previous sedans I drove were better on this aspect. 4-Turning radius and car size is a bless in crowded cities but the Kicks would normally four adults...squeezing a fifth person might not be a very good idea. 5-The seats are NASA-inspired zero gravity...yet the downside of this aspect is that normal every non-human object you put on the car "shopping bags - bottles - ...." would heavily roll back and forth with every U-turn or relatively strong braking. 6-The hill start assist is good but do not expect to rev the engine and really increase the speed if a road is sloping upwards for like a mile or two...it would just take some time to get to the needed speed which bring us to the point that car the little underpowered with 1.6L and onlt 149NM torque with almost 120 HP that might not give you a sporty feeling. 7-Again..that CVT revving to get fast acceleration could be really loud "even if its for 2-3seconds" which some may find uncomfortable. I like the Kicks but Nissan should have given the car more power indeed.
"Let's Kick it On"
It's very much in your price range and it's a everyday family vehicle.
Loud and uncomfortable
Noise at highway speeds is the worst I have ever experienced
Great new car
This car gets great mileage, better than my 2018 be passat with technology. The way I drive I get 36.5 overall average 40 Highway, 32-33 in city. This kicks is doing 36 city and 42 Highway. Yes slightly smaller but more fun to drive.
