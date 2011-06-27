2019 Nissan Kicks Consumer Reviews

techeng , 11/12/2019 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I owned a 2019 Kicks for about four months after trading in a used SUV and going with something brand new. I bought it basically for the excellent value, for all the tech and features you get for the price and the unique exterior styling. But after a few weeks of owning it I found the interior left a lot to be desired. The Apple Car play and Android Auto were great features. The stereo sounded good but not great, only sounded great when used with the Sirius XM radio demo that you get for free for three months with buying the car. The AC/heat was not very precise, it either was too cool or a little too warm, we had to finagle with it by manually adjusting it every time to get comfortable, compared to our older SUV which provided us a constant stable temperature. The Kicks is considered a crossover but I found it more to be on the car side than the sport utility side. It was more like a raised car and reminded me of my old Kia Soul. I didn't have any of the problems other Kicks owners had such as having to replace the front sensor, or any of the struts due to noise. I took it on a long cross country trip and it did have excellent gas mileage, but the 10 gallon tank was too small for my taste, as I felt I had to fill it up quite often for an economy vehicle despite the great mileage, because of the small tank. The interior was nice but the seats were a little hard and started getting used to it the more we sat on them, but it really did feel more like a car than an SUV. I didn't like the simulated digital tachometer on the left side of the dashboard, I feel that tachometers should always be analog because of my old school preference with cars. There was really no center console and I didn't like that the cup holders being lined one after the other and too far back, as opposed to side-by-side for driver and passenger, and there were no rear cup holders except at the door. I did like the two USB ports in the back of the middle divider for the rear passengers, the large cargo room in the rear for a car its size, and overall interior room for a car its size. The oil and filter were real easy to change as well, don't even need to raise it with a jack to get to the drain plug and oil filter. But I tried to like the car, and I really did like it's stylish exterior, but the interior was not enough for me to want to keep it for the long term to continue making payments on it, so I traded it in for a Rogue Sport, which met more of my interior and comfort needs, and I felt I was actually in a SUV in the Rogue Sport as opposed to a raised car in a Kicks. In additon to the Kia Soul I mentioned earlier, the Kicks reminded me too much of a Nissan Versa Note with a facelift. But I would recommend the Kicks for the value and styling and great commuter car, and looking back would spend for the top of the line SR trim instead of the SV I had, but if you're going to spend that much for an SR and want a more refined vehicle, you might as well would move up to a Rogue Sport or above, unless you want to stay with the shape of the Kicks which had more of an edge, rather than the more subtle sophistication of a Rogue Sport.I don't really have complaints in the performance side of things as i don't expect much out of an engine in a vehicle in this class, I was mainly more focused on the exterior look, which was great, and interior feel, which was not as great, of the Kicks.