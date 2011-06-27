  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Kicks
  4. 2019 Nissan Kicks
  5. Consumer Reviews

2019 Nissan Kicks Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Kicks
5(31%)4(24%)3(21%)2(9%)1(15%)
3.5
33 reviews
Write a review
See all Kickses for sale
MSRP Starting at
$18,640
Save as much as $2,855
Select your model:
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

♡♡♡♡♡My Kicks!!!

Amanda, 05/04/2019
SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
50 of 51 people found this review helpful

I love this car. I am attracted to Nissan for some reason but the Rogues are too boring and you see them EVERYWHERE! The Murano was my first choice but so expensive and then I also started seeing them everywhere I looked. The Kicks was a great find. The style is what caught my eye, it looked like a Mini but more stylish in my opinion. I loved that i hadn't seen many on the road and the price was so much better than the Murano. I wasn't quite ready to go from a car to an SUV so this was a good compact crossover for me. We have 2 small children and it fits both of their carseats perfectly. The only thing I am not thrilled with is that it doesn't have a navigation system and the plastic on the doors does feel a bit plasticky, but then again.. the price! Overall I give this car 5 stars. In some areas it lacks it exceeds in others. We are very happy with our first new car purchase!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Kicks®
VIEW OFFERS
NissanUSA.com

Kicks A$$

Daniel B Wolfberg, 03/02/2019
SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
87 of 90 people found this review helpful

This is an inexpensive car that gives you much more for your money. In particular the active front collision; the side and rear collision alert; along with the excellent 360 camera system; and the touch/infotainment system, all make this car seem like it should cost a lot more. It uses regular gas, and gets great mileage. This car is a value.

Safety
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Kicky car

Kats, 04/27/2019
SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
56 of 58 people found this review helpful

To me this car is the answer to some driving concerns, My old car (truck) was hard to park and hard to backup. The Kicks is a breeze to park and with all the sensors, cameras, parking aids. The dashboard is so sleek, clean looking, not so busy looking. The mileage is good. Averaging about 34 mpg. I have no problem with driving up the Colorado hills. The hill assist "KICKS" in, making it easy to climb the roads. On the con side, I would have like some window tinting, but can do that later. It does lack some extra storage for sunglasses, gloves, or what have you. The front passenger seat doesn't adjust to my liking. It seems to low. But all in all I give the KICKS a kicking rating of 4.5.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your Kicks®
Build & PriceNissanUSA.com

High tech low cost great on fuel

CJSouthJersey, 05/21/2019
SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
44 of 46 people found this review helpful

Spend the extra money and get the SR! There's not much extra coin to get tons of really great Tech stuff. The 360 degree camera, which I thought "who needs that in such a small car", is extremely useful. As is all the other safety and security stuff you get with the upgraded model. The Rockford Fosgate sound system upgrade is really nice for a small sub box and tuned door speakers. It's by no means a full system with tons of watts and a gigantic subwoofer, but it's enough to shake the mirror and really balance out the sound in such a small SUV. This vehicle is a definate thumbs up for me, and unlike the professional reviews I find the seating comfy and the noise level tolerable, not to mention I'm 6 foot tall. The seats, although not power are way more adjustable than most, I find the race inspire side bolsters keep me planted quite well.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

It's an excellent value but an above average car.

techeng, 11/12/2019
SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I owned a 2019 Kicks for about four months after trading in a used SUV and going with something brand new. I bought it basically for the excellent value, for all the tech and features you get for the price and the unique exterior styling. But after a few weeks of owning it I found the interior left a lot to be desired. The Apple Car play and Android Auto were great features. The stereo sounded good but not great, only sounded great when used with the Sirius XM radio demo that you get for free for three months with buying the car. The AC/heat was not very precise, it either was too cool or a little too warm, we had to finagle with it by manually adjusting it every time to get comfortable, compared to our older SUV which provided us a constant stable temperature. The Kicks is considered a crossover but I found it more to be on the car side than the sport utility side. It was more like a raised car and reminded me of my old Kia Soul. I didn't have any of the problems other Kicks owners had such as having to replace the front sensor, or any of the struts due to noise. I took it on a long cross country trip and it did have excellent gas mileage, but the 10 gallon tank was too small for my taste, as I felt I had to fill it up quite often for an economy vehicle despite the great mileage, because of the small tank. The interior was nice but the seats were a little hard and started getting used to it the more we sat on them, but it really did feel more like a car than an SUV. I didn't like the simulated digital tachometer on the left side of the dashboard, I feel that tachometers should always be analog because of my old school preference with cars. There was really no center console and I didn't like that the cup holders being lined one after the other and too far back, as opposed to side-by-side for driver and passenger, and there were no rear cup holders except at the door. I did like the two USB ports in the back of the middle divider for the rear passengers, the large cargo room in the rear for a car its size, and overall interior room for a car its size. The oil and filter were real easy to change as well, don't even need to raise it with a jack to get to the drain plug and oil filter. But I tried to like the car, and I really did like it's stylish exterior, but the interior was not enough for me to want to keep it for the long term to continue making payments on it, so I traded it in for a Rogue Sport, which met more of my interior and comfort needs, and I felt I was actually in a SUV in the Rogue Sport as opposed to a raised car in a Kicks. In additon to the Kia Soul I mentioned earlier, the Kicks reminded me too much of a Nissan Versa Note with a facelift. But I would recommend the Kicks for the value and styling and great commuter car, and looking back would spend for the top of the line SR trim instead of the SV I had, but if you're going to spend that much for an SR and want a more refined vehicle, you might as well would move up to a Rogue Sport or above, unless you want to stay with the shape of the Kicks which had more of an edge, rather than the more subtle sophistication of a Rogue Sport.I don't really have complaints in the performance side of things as i don't expect much out of an engine in a vehicle in this class, I was mainly more focused on the exterior look, which was great, and interior feel, which was not as great, of the Kicks.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Kickses for sale

Related 2019 Nissan Kicks info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars