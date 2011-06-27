  1. Home
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(25%)
3.8
4 reviews
Great Fuel Efficiency and great on the road

expert-mech, 01/20/2020
ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
All mini hatchback feels unsafe on the road, like the mini EVO. But this Mitsubishi Mirage G4 have a great safty feature just other mini vehicle. Great on fuel and room at the back to carry groceries and daily stuff. Great for travel to school, work or short trips.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great car

Anonymous , 05/09/2020
SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
This car is made fuel efficiency. it's not a muscle car. I know someone that has a g4 it's a great car we got hills it does very good going up them. I would recommend the g4 too anybody. I would never buy an a American car

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Owned for 5 1/2 months

Gwen Br, 12/18/2019
SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
No pick and and go felt unsafe on 5 to 6 lane highways lightweight small and compact good on gas its good for local driving. Noisy engine as if it weren't going to go esp. up hills. Traded it in asap for a SUV Buick for the price this should be sold for 8 grand.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
It's cute but it could be better...

Mimi from B-more, 07/26/2020
ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
This is a very cute little car but is kind of disappointing. Other cars in this class get better gas mileage and better acceleration. This car takes a while to accelerate but once it gets going, it does well especially on the highway. The motor is louder than it should be and I've only had the car for 1 month and the brakes squeak sometimes when I stop. This should not happen on a brand new 2020 vehicle. The gas mileage is okay but again could be better. I'm disappointed in Mitsubishi, this little car could be more like a Fit or a Versa. I'm rebuilding my credit, so I'll keep this car for at least a year but I'll probably wind up trading it in.

