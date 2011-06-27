2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Consumer Reviews
Great Fuel Efficiency and great on the road
All mini hatchback feels unsafe on the road, like the mini EVO. But this Mitsubishi Mirage G4 have a great safty feature just other mini vehicle. Great on fuel and room at the back to carry groceries and daily stuff. Great for travel to school, work or short trips.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car
This car is made fuel efficiency. it's not a muscle car. I know someone that has a g4 it's a great car we got hills it does very good going up them. I would recommend the g4 too anybody. I would never buy an a American car
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Owned for 5 1/2 months
No pick and and go felt unsafe on 5 to 6 lane highways lightweight small and compact good on gas its good for local driving. Noisy engine as if it weren't going to go esp. up hills. Traded it in asap for a SUV Buick for the price this should be sold for 8 grand.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
It's cute but it could be better...
This is a very cute little car but is kind of disappointing. Other cars in this class get better gas mileage and better acceleration. This car takes a while to accelerate but once it gets going, it does well especially on the highway. The motor is louder than it should be and I've only had the car for 1 month and the brakes squeak sometimes when I stop. This should not happen on a brand new 2020 vehicle. The gas mileage is okay but again could be better. I'm disappointed in Mitsubishi, this little car could be more like a Fit or a Versa. I'm rebuilding my credit, so I'll keep this car for at least a year but I'll probably wind up trading it in.
Sponsored cars related to the Mirage G4
Related 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Outlander
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Buick LaCrosse 2019