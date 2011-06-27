Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.9/301.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Length177.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight2570 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.3 in.
Maximum payload1600.0 lbs.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width65.2 in.
