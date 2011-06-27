Estimated values
2000 Audi A6 2.8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,128
|$1,677
|$1,980
|Clean
|$1,004
|$1,496
|$1,766
|Average
|$754
|$1,132
|$1,336
|Rough
|$505
|$768
|$907
Estimated values
2000 Audi A6 2.8 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$925
|$1,328
|$1,552
|Clean
|$822
|$1,184
|$1,384
|Average
|$618
|$896
|$1,047
|Rough
|$413
|$608
|$711
Estimated values
2000 Audi A6 2.8 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,273
|$2,098
|$2,549
|Clean
|$1,133
|$1,870
|$2,273
|Average
|$851
|$1,416
|$1,720
|Rough
|$569
|$961
|$1,168
Estimated values
2000 Audi A6 2.7T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$953
|$1,338
|$1,552
|Clean
|$848
|$1,193
|$1,384
|Average
|$637
|$903
|$1,047
|Rough
|$426
|$613
|$711
Estimated values
2000 Audi A6 4.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,650
|$2,315
|$2,683
|Clean
|$1,467
|$2,064
|$2,392
|Average
|$1,102
|$1,562
|$1,810
|Rough
|$738
|$1,061
|$1,229