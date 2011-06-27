Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 Features & Specs
|Overview
See Cooper Countryman Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,400
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,400
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,400
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|310.0/384.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,400
|Torque
|177 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,400
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Emergency interior seatback release
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,400
|John Cooper Works Exterior Package
|yes
|John Cooper Works Interior Package
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|City Pack
|yes
|Fully Loaded Package
|yes
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
|Sport Package
|yes
|Loaded Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,400
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,400
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,400
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,400
|Harman Kardon Premium Sound
|yes
|Anthracite Headliner
|yes
|Color Line Pure Red
|yes
|Interior Mirror w/Compass
|yes
|Comfort Access System
|yes
|Color Line Carbon Black
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Chrome Line Interior
|yes
|Interior Color Carbon Black
|yes
|MINI Connected w/Navigation Package
|yes
|Color Line Polar Beige
|yes
|Automatic Air Conditioning
|yes
|Heated Seats
|yes
|Flat Load Floor
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
|yes
|MINI Connected Package
|yes
|Center Armrest
|yes
|Technology Package
|yes
|Universal Garage Door Opener
|yes
|Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,400
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,400
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.4 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,400
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.1 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,400
|All Season Tires
|yes
|White Turn-Signal Lights
|yes
|Dual Pane Panoramic Power Sunroof
|yes
|Red Sport Stripes
|yes
|18" Turbo Fan Matte Anthracite Light Alloy Wheels
|yes
|18" Black 5-Star Double Spoke Jet Black Wheels
|yes
|Black Sport Stripes
|yes
|17" 5-Star Double Spoke Matte Anthracite Light Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Sport Stripes White
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Stealth Mode (Badge Delete)
|yes
|White Bonnet Stripes
|yes
|18" Anthracite 5-Star Double Spoke Wheels
|yes
|Xenon Headlights
|yes
|17" 5-Star Double Spoke Black Light Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Black Headlight Housings
|yes
|Power Folding Mirrors
|yes
|Rain Sensor and Auto Headlights
|yes
|Adaptive Light Control
|yes
|Black Bonnet Stripes
|yes
|Chrome Line Exterior
|yes
|Door Mirror Caps in Chrome
|yes
|18" Turbo Fan Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,400
|Front track
|60.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|42.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3208 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4101 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.5 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.36 cd.
|Length
|161.8 in.
|Height
|61.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|103.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|102.2 in.
|Width
|70.4 in.
|Rear track
|61.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,400
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,400
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|205/55R17 91V tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Cooper Countryman
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,400
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,400
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic