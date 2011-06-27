  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper Countryman
  4. Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Cooper Countryman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,400
See Cooper Countryman Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.0/384.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,400
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,400
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,400
John Cooper Works Exterior Packageyes
John Cooper Works Interior Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
City Packyes
Fully Loaded Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Loaded Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,400
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,400
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,400
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,400
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Anthracite Headlineryes
Color Line Pure Redyes
Interior Mirror w/Compassyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Color Line Carbon Blackyes
Cargo Netyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Interior Color Carbon Blackyes
MINI Connected w/Navigation Packageyes
Color Line Polar Beigeyes
Automatic Air Conditioningyes
Heated Seatsyes
Flat Load Flooryes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
MINI Connected Packageyes
Center Armrestyes
Technology Packageyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,400
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,400
Front head room39.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,400
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room33.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,400
All Season Tiresyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
Dual Pane Panoramic Power Sunroofyes
Red Sport Stripesyes
18" Turbo Fan Matte Anthracite Light Alloy Wheelsyes
18" Black 5-Star Double Spoke Jet Black Wheelsyes
Black Sport Stripesyes
17" 5-Star Double Spoke Matte Anthracite Light Alloy Wheelsyes
Sport Stripes Whiteyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
Stealth Mode (Badge Delete)yes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
18" Anthracite 5-Star Double Spoke Wheelsyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
17" 5-Star Double Spoke Black Light Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Headlight Housingsyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Rain Sensor and Auto Headlightsyes
Adaptive Light Controlyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Door Mirror Caps in Chromeyes
18" Turbo Fan Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,400
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity42.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3208 lbs.
Gross weight4101 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Length161.8 in.
Height61.5 in.
EPA interior volume103.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.2 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,400
Exterior Colors
  • Blazing Red Metallic
  • Light Coffee
  • Chili Red
  • Brilliant Copper Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Royal Grey Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Absolute Black Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Light White
Interior Colors
  • Gravity Polar Beige, leather
  • Lounge Light Coffee, leather
  • Parallel Lines Pure Red, leather/cloth
  • Parallel Lines Light Tobacco, leather/cloth
  • Gravity Carbon Black, leather
  • Championship Red Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black, leatherette
  • Lounge Carbon Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,400
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
205/55R17 91V tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,400
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Cooper Countryman Inventory

Related Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles