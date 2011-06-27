  1. Home
2020 MINI Clubman Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
My Beast

Sabetudo, 04/09/2020
John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I absolutely love my 2020 F54 JCW ALL4. I have driven it nearly 2500 miles so far. It is very nimble in twisties and very comfortable on long rides. On a trip of 800 miles I got an average of 33mpg running in Mid (std) mode and on two of the tanks of fuel I got just over 35mpg. Note that when running in Sport and Sport Manual the fuel MPG goes down considerably but it just doesn't matter because I can't get this smile off of my face.

