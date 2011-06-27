  1. Home
Used 2009 Mercury Mariner Premier Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Mariner
Overview
$26,515
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$26,515
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$26,515
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.5/412.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$26,515
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower171 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$26,515
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
$26,515
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$26,515
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
$26,515
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$26,515
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$26,515
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
$26,515
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
$26,515
Front track61.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3493 lbs.
Gross weight4540 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1047 lbs.
Length175.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
$26,515
Exterior Colors
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Kiwi Green Clearcoat
  • Light Sage Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Pearl Slate Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Cherry Ice Clearcoat
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Stone, premium leather
  • Black/Stone, premium leather/alcantara
  • Greystone/Stone, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
$26,515
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/70R T tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$26,515
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$26,515
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
