  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Grand Marquis
  4. Used 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis GS Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Grand Marquis
Overview
See Grand Marquis Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room58.0 in.
Front shoulder room60.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room59.0 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
Measurements
Length211.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3797 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base114.4 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Alpine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Boysenberry Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic Green Metallic
  • Desert Violet
  • Dark Toreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Metallic
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Light Denim Blue Metallic
See Grand Marquis Inventory

Related Used 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis GS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles