Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Features & Specs

More about the 2002 SLK-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower192 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle32.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,400
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,400
2 subwoofer(s)yes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,400
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,400
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Front head room37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room42.7 in.
leatheryes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Front track58.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.5 cu.ft.
Length157.9 in.
Curb weight3055 lbs.
Gross weight3627 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Width67.5 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Laguna Green
  • Firemist Red Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • designo Silver Metallic
  • Magma Red
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • Sunburst Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Citrus Yellow
  • designo Terra Cotta
  • Crimson Red
  • designo Silver
  • Alpaca Grey
  • Marlin Blue
  • Sienna Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,400
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
225/50R V tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
