Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V12Inline 6
Combined MPG171418
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg12/19 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.5/468.6 mi.255.6/404.7 mi.319.5/468.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.3 gal.21.3 gal.21.3 gal.
Combined MPG171418
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque345 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm232 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l6.0 l3.2 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5600 rpm389 hp @ 5200 rpm228 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.35.3 ft.35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V12Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Measurements
Length176.0 in.178.0 in.176.0 in.
Curb weight4165 lbs.4455 lbs.4010 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.7.9 cu.ft.7.9 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.99.0 in.99.0 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Imperial Red
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Imperial Red
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
