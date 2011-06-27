Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Consumer Reviews

Multiple, Major Problems ewagg1111 , 05/07/2012 41 of 41 people found this review helpful I bought my 2006 R Class brand new in January of 2006. I have enjoyed driving the car and agree it has been the best car that fits my lifestyle, children, and hauling. However, this car has been very expensive to maintain. I have invested nearly $15K in repairs for things that were not covered under warranty. I have had to replace both the front right and left struts for $4K. The SOS system which I never used for $1,700. The seals on the transfer case for $1,100. The Cam Shaft for $5K. The airshock suspension systems for $2,100. The list goes on and on. MB USA has never stepped up to assist in any of these repairs. I doubt that I will ever buy another MB again. Don't love the car that much. Report Abuse

Mercedes does not stand behind product tmerc , 02/08/2013 53 of 55 people found this review helpful 2006 Mercedes with 63,711 miles and has had all recommended service performed at the suggested mileage, including regular oil changes every 4,000 miles (synthetic oil). Car stalled without warning. Towed to Park Place Mercedes where it was diagnosed that pistons in cylinders 1 and 4 had come apart, requiring a complete engine block replacement. The cost of repair was quoted at $15,000.00. The value of the car, prior to the catastrophic event, as listed on Kelley Blue Book is $17,000.00 private sale. My expectation is that an engine on a well-maintained, vehicle should last beyond 63,711 miles, unless there are issues with quality of parts used, or the quality of the engine construction.

Big Mistake! Least Reliable Car I've ever owned! nolemonsplease , 08/23/2013 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Just bought this car in March '13. The car is a 2006 with 68K miles. During the test drive everything was running smooth and we fell in love with the car, (more the interior than the exterior) The car almost looks like a Minivan but it grows on you. After 3 months of driving this used car the Transmission pooped out on us. It cost $1,500 to fix and we did not take it to the dealer (this was the cheaper mechanic option) Now the car randomly drops the left side suspension. Apparently the air shocks deflate overnight or while parked for a long time and it tilts to one side. Can't wait to find out how much new air shocks will cost but I'm assuming it will not be cheap. Gas guzzler too!

A second class action lawsuit is needed for R350 DL67 , 02/22/2017 R350 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful DO NOT BUY THE R350 !!! It is plagued with problems. To date I have spent $19k on this car and will take a full bath on it. I bought the car used almost a year ago at 97k miles for 12k. I have spent 7k in repairs and was just quoted another $8500 for the latest repair. So far we have replaced the air suspension on both sides, wheel sensors, and camshaft sensor recall. Now the balance shaft needs replacing at the cost of $8500. NO- Absolutely not!!!! There was a class action lawsuit for this exact repair. For this money I could have bough a cheaper but RELIABLE car. Mercedes should be ashamed but they wont. This car is a piece of junk. Steer clear. I am donating it to charity and writing it off on my taxes. Never again Mercedes - I was warned but didn't listen. This is the worst car experience ever in 30 years of owning cars.. Oh and the "leather" isnt even real leather - WTH???? In addition - it is almost impossible to validate needed repairs yourself - bluetooth readers don't catch all MB codes and you cant be sure if a dealer or repair shop are being honest. In our experience - a MB dealership and 2 top rated MB repair shops cherry picked the easiest,most profitable repairs and left the most significant repair on the table (the balance shaft needs replacing at the cost of $8500.) Why? Because they know that most people will draw a line at that repair and they would rather just make a few thousand in fees -rather than haggle/confront a customer over a major repair. Mercedes knows this piece of garbage is still out on the road and in used car lots - awful product. After some time has past I still stand byt this review but have more perspective. It is my opiniont that Mercedes specific repair shops and dealerships are highly aware of the problems with this vehichle and other models like it. I took the car to the top rated MB repair shop for the initial pre-purchase inspection. Only minor items noted. So I purchased. However, a year later at the same repair shop and the owner clearly stated that the model I purchased was a lemon. But he did not say that BEFORE I purchased?!?!? No - he only saw more business coming his way. Very sad. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value