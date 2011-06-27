2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GLS-Class SUV
GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$91,475*
Total Cash Price
$70,248
GLS 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$93,305*
Total Cash Price
$71,653
AMG GLS 63 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$125,321*
Total Cash Price
$96,240
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GLS-Class SUV GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,135
|$1,175
|$1,216
|$1,259
|$5,882
|Maintenance
|$311
|$847
|$718
|$4,185
|$2,695
|$8,756
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,286
|$1,977
|$3,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,853
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,037
|Financing
|$3,778
|$3,038
|$2,249
|$1,407
|$509
|$10,981
|Depreciation
|$16,700
|$8,638
|$7,057
|$7,910
|$6,911
|$47,216
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,063
|$16,098
|$13,711
|$18,590
|$16,013
|$91,475
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GLS-Class SUV GLS 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,119
|$1,158
|$1,199
|$1,240
|$1,284
|$6,000
|Maintenance
|$317
|$864
|$732
|$4,269
|$2,749
|$8,931
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,312
|$2,017
|$3,328
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,910
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,098
|Financing
|$3,854
|$3,099
|$2,294
|$1,435
|$519
|$11,201
|Depreciation
|$17,034
|$8,811
|$7,198
|$8,068
|$7,049
|$48,160
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,587
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,604
|$16,420
|$13,985
|$18,962
|$16,333
|$93,305
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GLS-Class SUV AMG GLS 63 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,503
|$1,555
|$1,610
|$1,666
|$1,725
|$8,058
|Maintenance
|$426
|$1,160
|$984
|$5,733
|$3,692
|$11,996
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,762
|$2,708
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,909
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,161
|Financing
|$5,176
|$4,162
|$3,081
|$1,928
|$697
|$15,044
|Depreciation
|$22,879
|$11,834
|$9,668
|$10,837
|$9,468
|$64,686
|Fuel
|$3,184
|$3,280
|$3,378
|$3,480
|$3,584
|$16,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,076
|$22,054
|$18,784
|$25,468
|$21,938
|$125,321
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 GLS-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class in Virginia is:not available
