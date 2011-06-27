Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GLK-Class SUV
GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$52,503*
Total Cash Price
$18,089
GLK350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$51,474*
Total Cash Price
$17,734
GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$70,519*
Total Cash Price
$24,296
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 GLK-Class SUV GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,007
|$4,748
|Maintenance
|$1,745
|$264
|$3,232
|$583
|$4,728
|$10,553
|Repairs
|$1,689
|$1,804
|$1,946
|$2,095
|$2,255
|$9,790
|Taxes & Fees
|$993
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,181
|Financing
|$973
|$782
|$579
|$362
|$131
|$2,827
|Depreciation
|$5,062
|$2,357
|$2,015
|$1,717
|$1,466
|$12,616
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,390
|$8,269
|$10,923
|$8,002
|$11,920
|$52,503
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 GLK-Class SUV GLK350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$877
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$987
|$4,655
|Maintenance
|$1,711
|$259
|$3,169
|$572
|$4,635
|$10,346
|Repairs
|$1,656
|$1,769
|$1,908
|$2,054
|$2,211
|$9,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$974
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,158
|Financing
|$954
|$767
|$568
|$355
|$128
|$2,772
|Depreciation
|$4,963
|$2,311
|$1,975
|$1,683
|$1,437
|$12,369
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,127
|$8,107
|$10,709
|$7,845
|$11,686
|$51,474
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 GLK-Class SUV GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,237
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$1,352
|$6,377
|Maintenance
|$2,344
|$355
|$4,342
|$784
|$6,350
|$14,174
|Repairs
|$2,269
|$2,424
|$2,614
|$2,814
|$3,029
|$13,149
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,334
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,586
|Financing
|$1,307
|$1,051
|$778
|$486
|$175
|$3,798
|Depreciation
|$6,799
|$3,166
|$2,706
|$2,306
|$1,969
|$16,946
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,984
|$11,107
|$14,671
|$10,748
|$16,010
|$70,519
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 GLK-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019