Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GL-Class GL 63 AMG
GL 63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$86,763*
Total Cash Price
$38,434
GL-Class SUV
GL 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$64,598*
Total Cash Price
$28,615
GL 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$63,331*
Total Cash Price
$28,054
GL-Class Diesel
GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$89,297*
Total Cash Price
$39,556
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 GL-Class GL 63 AMG GL 63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,433
|$1,475
|$1,521
|$1,566
|$1,612
|$7,608
|Maintenance
|$1,869
|$1,278
|$2,130
|$5,666
|$2,969
|$13,912
|Repairs
|$2,589
|$2,770
|$2,984
|$3,213
|$3,458
|$15,014
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,070
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,322
|Financing
|$2,067
|$1,662
|$1,230
|$770
|$278
|$6,007
|Depreciation
|$9,320
|$5,170
|$4,418
|$3,768
|$3,214
|$25,890
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,364
|$15,525
|$15,545
|$18,340
|$14,989
|$86,763
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 GL-Class SUV GL 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,664
|Maintenance
|$1,391
|$952
|$1,586
|$4,219
|$2,210
|$10,358
|Repairs
|$1,928
|$2,062
|$2,222
|$2,392
|$2,574
|$11,178
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,541
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,729
|Financing
|$1,539
|$1,237
|$916
|$573
|$207
|$4,473
|Depreciation
|$6,939
|$3,849
|$3,290
|$2,805
|$2,393
|$19,276
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,650
|$11,559
|$11,574
|$13,655
|$11,160
|$64,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 GL-Class SUV GL 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$5,553
|Maintenance
|$1,364
|$933
|$1,555
|$4,136
|$2,167
|$10,155
|Repairs
|$1,890
|$2,022
|$2,178
|$2,345
|$2,524
|$10,959
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,511
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,695
|Financing
|$1,509
|$1,213
|$898
|$562
|$203
|$4,385
|Depreciation
|$6,803
|$3,774
|$3,225
|$2,750
|$2,346
|$18,898
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,324
|$11,332
|$11,347
|$13,387
|$10,941
|$63,331
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 GL-Class Diesel GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$7,830
|Maintenance
|$1,923
|$1,316
|$2,193
|$5,832
|$3,055
|$14,319
|Repairs
|$2,665
|$2,851
|$3,071
|$3,306
|$3,559
|$15,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,131
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,390
|Financing
|$2,128
|$1,710
|$1,266
|$792
|$286
|$6,183
|Depreciation
|$9,592
|$5,321
|$4,547
|$3,878
|$3,308
|$26,646
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,017
|$15,978
|$15,999
|$18,876
|$15,427
|$89,297
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 GL-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class in Virginia is:not available
