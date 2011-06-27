Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Consumer Reviews
FIVE YEARS AND HAPPY
Bought this car in December 2004 for my wife and we have enjoyed the car a lot. The car has been pretty good as far as problems. If I were thinking of buying a used one I would check the service record of the car and if it did not have a problem history, I would buy one. I have found in driving Mercedes Benz it really depends on if you get one that is made good or one that is a lemon. I have had both in my 30 years of Mercedes. They are very expensive cars to buy and to maintain but style and good looks and the Mercedes emblem never have come cheap.
Beautiful Car: Horrid Reliablitiy
Reliability issues. Climate control: 5 times in the shop for now, and going in now for the 6th. Rough Idle: 4 times. Seat belt motor: 3 times. Driver's seat motor. Rain sensor activating on a dry windshield. Reverse Ttilt for rear view mirror: repaired 4 times. Radio: 2 times. Steer clear. Overall reliability of electrical items is horrid.
Sobering Realization
After 5 years of ownership, having purchased new, once my extended warranty (5 yr, 100k miles) ended, the sobering realization that major repairs costing more than the car is worth was a wake-up call. I'm being told by the dealer and MBUSA that the 7-speed transmission and torque convertor has to be replaced at a cost of $7k. With just barely over 130k miles, this first generation tranny is now defunct. It turns out it was a sealed transmission with no prescribed maintenance schedule to prevent problems. I'm told metal seems to be floating around and it has to be replaced -- at full cost to me! What OEM does that?? Add to that another $8k in other repairs, and $15k!! Last MB I'll ever buy.
This is an excellent choice!
This car is everything I'd hoped it was. Very powerful and responsive V-8 not only delivers but is comfortable to drive. I'm 6'0" 205lbs and my only comfort issue is that it sits so low that it's a bit difficult to get in and out of
Love My CLK
I love my CLK500 convertible. It is drop dead good looking, very comfortable, handles wonderfully and has superb power. The interior is gorgeous, with stone colored leather, and the instrument panel is easy to read. The stereo sounds great and the top retracts quickly and is completely out of view. The cabin noise is far less than any of the four convertibles I have owned and is, in fact, lower than many sedans.
