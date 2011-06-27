2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Consumer Reviews
SMARTEST compact wrapped in luxury
I am a new owner of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A220 4matic..This car is amazing. Classically beautiful without being over the time. The technology is beyond compare. The augmented reality in navigation is awesome. The A220 is a beautiful, luxury compact sedan that spares no luxury and is FUN to drive!!
Uncomfotable and for midgets
I had a Toyota Corolla with cloth interior before buying an A220. The $18K Corolla was way more comfortable than the A220. The A220 seats are super uncomfortable and if you're 6 feet tall, you can't see green and red street lights if you have the overhead visor down. If you lean to your left, you scrape your hair across the top of the car every time. This has been my most regrettable purchase ever. Within 2 days of getting the car, the window wouldn't even roll up. I can't wait to get rid of this thing
Murdered A Class
This car drives, rides and looks great. Around great package
SMART TECH, FUN, AND COMPACT
The tech geared in the A220 is similar to the screen of the S-Class offered by Mercedes. For reference, I am 5'3'' and of course most vehicles are comfortable to suit my small size but I think it is perfect. The car is very adjustable and malleable to your wants. The car can't be compared to a high-class Mercedes but it is still fast enough, you can't go past 15 mph in Los Angeles deadlock traffic anyway. Gas mileage is decent but what do you really expect. Premium gas makes a great difference in this car which I did not believe was influential. I would definitely get another A220 in the next 3 years after my lease is up.
Great Car with over the top Tech.
Nice car but its tech needs to be more user friendly. The radio is very overpriced
