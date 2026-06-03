I Watched the IIHS Crash Test a Mazda CX-5. Here's Why This Testing Matters

The big show

With the vehicle and dummies prepared, the lights in the crash hall are turned on. These warm up for around a minute before the crash, because 750,000 watts of lights take that long to stabilize. Once the lights are ready, a button is pressed, and the vehicle is towed by cable down a 600-foot hall at 40 mph. The cable is released just before impact to ensure it doesn't affect the data, and moments later, there is a loud bang and the real work begins.

The thing that I was most unprepared for, despite having seen more than a few crashes in the wild and having been in one myself, was just how loud the impact would be. Granted, it's not like anyone typically experiences a car crash inside a building, but the impact itself and the airbags going off were enough to make me jump.

Immediately after impact, IIHS engineers swoop in to start examining the vehicle, cleaning up any spilled fluids, sweeping up all the bits of car and barrier that litter the white-painted floor and connecting to the data loggers. Camera footage from the vehicle is reviewed. In this particular instance, engineers from Mazda who flew in from Japan poked around the CX-5 to begin understanding how the vehicle fared.

The aftermath

The crash test of this CX-5 wasn't just a demonstration. The actual results from this test and others are expected to be released later this summer. While the tests are performed independently, using randomly selected vehicles to eliminate any tomfoolery by those with a financial stake in the results, the IIHS welcomes vehicle manufacturers' participation in the process. This is because the goal is to work with the manufacturer to encourage it to take the test results and continuously improve its vehicles, ultimately making the cars safer for everyone on the road.