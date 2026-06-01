Check Out the Mazda MX-5 Miata's Rad New Green Paint

Well here's a neat coincidence. I was talking to a friend literally just yesterday about how I'm probably going to buy a new Mazda MX-5 Miata, and I posited that there could be a new color or trim option on the horizon that would make it worth my while to wait for the 2027 model. Then, this morning, Mazda reveals a new Zinc Green paint for the MX-5 Miata in Japan and says U.S. availability will be announced soon. So I guess I'm waiting a few months because, wow, this color is hot.

It's not overtly hot, either — and honestly, that's why I like it. I've been staring at Mazda's lone press photo for a while now, and I like how the color seems to shift depending on the light. There are times where the green seems vibrant, and others where it takes on more of a gray tone. I think it's going to look awesome in person, especially in direct sunlight.

Mazda hasn't said which MX-5 Miata trim levels will get this hue, nor has the company confirmed any details about complementary roof or interior colors. I assume Zinc Green will be a premium paint choice, though, meaning it'll cost extra. On the 2026 Miata, options like Mazda's Soul Red or Aero Gray are a $595 upcharge.

Something else that's cool: This color might see life beyond the MX-5. "Zinc Green has an appeal that is complimentary across various Mazda models, from MX-5 Miata to crossover SUV models," the company said in a statement. Indeed, I could see a CX-50 or CX-90 looking pretty good in Zinc Green. But for now, I'm stoked about the Miata. The only question is, do I get it on the Club or Grand Touring trim?