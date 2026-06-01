Check Out the Mazda MX-5 Miata's Rad New Green Paint

It's called Zinc Green, and it'll be available on the U.S.-spec Miata soon

2027 Mazda MX-5 Miata in green
  • What's new: Mazda is adding Zinc Green to the MX-5 Miata's color palette.
  • Why it matters: Previous Miatas have had a green color option, and this one looks great on the fourth-generation model.
  • Edmunds says: We can't wait to see what this looks like in the bright California sun.

Well here's a neat coincidence. I was talking to a friend literally just yesterday about how I'm probably going to buy a new Mazda MX-5 Miata, and I posited that there could be a new color or trim option on the horizon that would make it worth my while to wait for the 2027 model. Then, this morning, Mazda reveals a new Zinc Green paint for the MX-5 Miata in Japan and says U.S. availability will be announced soon. So I guess I'm waiting a few months because, wow, this color is hot.

It's not overtly hot, either — and honestly, that's why I like it. I've been staring at Mazda's lone press photo for a while now, and I like how the color seems to shift depending on the light. There are times where the green seems vibrant, and others where it takes on more of a gray tone. I think it's going to look awesome in person, especially in direct sunlight.

Mazda hasn't said which MX-5 Miata trim levels will get this hue, nor has the company confirmed any details about complementary roof or interior colors. I assume Zinc Green will be a premium paint choice, though, meaning it'll cost extra. On the 2026 Miata, options like Mazda's Soul Red or Aero Gray are a $595 upcharge.

Something else that's cool: This color might see life beyond the MX-5. "Zinc Green has an appeal that is complimentary across various Mazda models, from MX-5 Miata to crossover SUV models," the company said in a statement. Indeed, I could see a CX-50 or CX-90 looking pretty good in Zinc Green. But for now, I'm stoked about the Miata. The only question is, do I get it on the Club or Grand Touring trim?

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Steven Ewing is Edmunds' director of editorial content. An automotive journalist for more than half of his life, Ewing's been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and he was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. He's also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (oops), he's always got an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

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