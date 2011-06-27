Used 1991 Mazda MPV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG151820
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg16/22 mpg18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/356.4 mi.254.4/349.8 mi.286.2/365.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG151820
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l2.6 l2.6 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm121 hp @ 4600 rpm121 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.no39.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.no34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.no57.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity38 cu.ft.no38 cu.ft.
Length175.8 in.175.8 in.175.8 in.
Curb weight3948 lbs.3199 lbs.3459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.no11.8 cu.ft.
Height70.8 in.68.1 in.68.1 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.110.4 in.110.4 in.
Width72.3 in.71.9 in.71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Winning Silver Metallic
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Whisper Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Clear White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Graceful Red Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Canadian Blue Metallic
  • Prestige Silver Metallic
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Winning Silver Metallic
  • Whisper Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Canadian Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Clear White
  • Prestige Silver Metallic
  • Graceful Red Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Winning Silver Metallic
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Clear White
  • Graceful Red Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Whisper Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Prestige Silver Metallic
  • Canadian Blue Metallic
