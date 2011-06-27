2004 Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata Review
Pros & Cons
- Big fun in a small package, quick steering and precise handling, thrilling acceleration.
- Peaky engine, small trunk, drones on the freeway, tight cabin.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$4,016 - $8,397
Used Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Still the standard when it comes to delivering top-down thrills without breaking the bank.
2004 Highlights
The Miata gets the Mazdaspeed makeover, with a 178-horsepower turbocharged engine, high-performance suspension and distinctive styling enhancements.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Eric,04/07/2008
I just picked up my MazdaSpeed. Wow I love it, I had a GTI 1.8t before this car. I would not even think about trading back unless I wanted the space but I own another that seats more. I love this car my friends say it's a girl car then I shut them up on the back roads. Mazda you get an A+ from me. For a stock car this thing kicks.
toydriver,05/31/2008
I was looking for a fun to drive, small, 2 seat convertible that would fit in my small 2 car garage and tote my golf bag in the trunk. I have been pleasantly surprised. The turbo-charged Miata has adequate torque and horsepower. Having owned Honda S2000 and Corvettes I just wasn't all that impressed with the power in the 2nd gen. base model Miata. The MazdaSpeed is much better in that regard. I'm not impressed with the stability of the tires and 17in wheels over unlevel pavement. It's not as stable over 85mph as I had expected. However, I love the short throw shifter and clutch response. It looks great. The manual drop top is easy to use from the driver seat.
Larry,10/15/2015
2dr Roadster (1.8 4cyl Turbo 6M)
What a shock. 2nd owner of this amazing piece of engineering # 327 of 4000 Mazdaspeed Miata MX-5 with 60 thousad plus miles on the odometer and this car responds as if it was new. I have owned quite a few roadsters in my life from MG ( MGA ) Triumph Spifire, Austin Healey 3000 to name a few but this MX-5 outperforms them all hands down when it comes to bang for the buck. It does everything and more than you would expect a roadster to do and is easy to do it yourself maintenance is an extra plus. If Mazda ever decided to re-introduce this modle I would camp out at the dealership to assure I would be one of the lucky ones. Great mixture of engine, transmission and suspension to give you the sensation of a car that costs much more with similar results. I bought mine sight unseen knowing how rare they are. No regrets!
johnchun,09/17/2012
176,000 miles & 81,000 miles on 2nd car. Both are Turbos. Burn rubber every day. Race 1x/week Los Angeles 1/8 mile, Auto X monthly. Still nothing breaks except rims, tires, windshield, oil, filters, break pads, etc. etc. etc. Only 1 clutch, 26 sets of tires, 6 sets of rims bent or cracked....
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata features & specs
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
178 hp @ 6000 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata
Related Used 2004 Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6