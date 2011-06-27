  1. Home
Used 2004 Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata Consumer Reviews

4.9
54 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Car!!

Eric, 04/07/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I just picked up my MazdaSpeed. Wow I love it, I had a GTI 1.8t before this car. I would not even think about trading back unless I wanted the space but I own another that seats more. I love this car my friends say it's a girl car then I shut them up on the back roads. Mazda you get an A+ from me. For a stock car this thing kicks.

The Little Roadster Who Could

toydriver, 05/31/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I was looking for a fun to drive, small, 2 seat convertible that would fit in my small 2 car garage and tote my golf bag in the trunk. I have been pleasantly surprised. The turbo-charged Miata has adequate torque and horsepower. Having owned Honda S2000 and Corvettes I just wasn't all that impressed with the power in the 2nd gen. base model Miata. The MazdaSpeed is much better in that regard. I'm not impressed with the stability of the tires and 17in wheels over unlevel pavement. It's not as stable over 85mph as I had expected. However, I love the short throw shifter and clutch response. It looks great. The manual drop top is easy to use from the driver seat.

ZOOM ZOOM AND ZOOM

Larry, 10/15/2015
2dr Roadster (1.8 4cyl Turbo 6M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

What a shock. 2nd owner of this amazing piece of engineering # 327 of 4000 Mazdaspeed Miata MX-5 with 60 thousad plus miles on the odometer and this car responds as if it was new. I have owned quite a few roadsters in my life from MG ( MGA ) Triumph Spifire, Austin Healey 3000 to name a few but this MX-5 outperforms them all hands down when it comes to bang for the buck. It does everything and more than you would expect a roadster to do and is easy to do it yourself maintenance is an extra plus. If Mazda ever decided to re-introduce this modle I would camp out at the dealership to assure I would be one of the lucky ones. Great mixture of engine, transmission and suspension to give you the sensation of a car that costs much more with similar results. I bought mine sight unseen knowing how rare they are. No regrets!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
257,000 Miles

johnchun, 09/17/2012
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

176,000 miles & 81,000 miles on 2nd car. Both are Turbos. Burn rubber every day. Race 1x/week Los Angeles 1/8 mile, Auto X monthly. Still nothing breaks except rims, tires, windshield, oil, filters, break pads, etc. etc. etc. Only 1 clutch, 26 sets of tires, 6 sets of rims bent or cracked....

Still the best Roadster around!

mazdaspeed504, 06/14/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car is absolutely the most fun I've had in a car in my life. The car is fun as is but when you take the top down there is no other car i'd rather have. Handling, performance, reliability are all first rate. The MSM feels faster than S2000s.

Research Similar Vehicles