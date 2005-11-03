Used 2005 Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata
- Fun-to-drive character, excellent steering response and handling, thrilling acceleration, excellent build and materials quality.
- Tight cockpit is a squeeze for taller drivers, small trunk, engine drones on the highway.
The standard Miata is a sporty yet affordable roadster. Aided by a turbocharger and an array of chassis upgrades, the Mazdaspeed version is a full-blown sports car that still fits the budget of an enthusiast with a day job.
2005 Highlights
First off, I should mention that this car was purchased on a whim. I had never owned a Mazda, nor a convertible. One day I got the urge to start looking for deals on convertible Miatas. I soon learned that not all Miatas are the same. I was looking all over the internet trying to find a good deal. Fortunately I found someone selling one 05 MazdaSpeed about 1200 miles away. I did my usual research just as I would prior to any purchase and was quite intrigued with the MazdaSpeed and the limited availability due to the factory being destroyed. So I took advantage of the bargain and took the chance in buying the car without seeing it first hand. I know!!!! It was a risky move. Yet, a smart/lucky move. From the first day I took receipt of it (delivered via a car carrier truck)... I parked it at my home, went inside to get some things. I came back out and found a note under the drivers wiper blade. The note read, "I am very interested in purchasing your car. Please call....... I made the call and replied with and "Thanks... but, no thanks". I have owned the car for less than 6 weeks and have been approached two other times as well. If I ever decide on selling my MazdaSpeed, I'm positive I will easily double my investment. Now I have decided to upgrade the braking system with performance rotors, drilled and grooved, and upgrading the calipers as well. You may not win any drag races with this car, but neither will an F16 Fighter jet. Its all about being very nimble.. But neither were made to just go super fast,straight. The F16 pulls 9 gs in a turn, it feels like that when you choose to accelerate around a hairpin turn in the MazadaSpeed. This MazdaSpeed truly turns like its on rails....seriously. I have recently put top of the line Cooper performance tires on it too. As and current owner of a Porsche 928s, I have decided to sell of the 9mpg beast and keep this lil MazadaSpeed for ever. Okay...so the a/c could be a little stronger, the shift pattern could be a little tighter, and women could be a little easier to understand. But hey.... nothing is ever perfect. If you can find one....buy it! The Mazda...not the woman...that would be illegal in this state. Who Dat! Into my seventh month of owning my MAZDASPEED and I am still elated with my little roadster. I was recently stopped by the local police for speeding, ( I truly was). The officer said I was traveling 15 MPH over the posted limit. I gave him my true reason for my excessive speed. He walked around my car, walked back to his cruise, then returned back to what I thought was issue me a costly speeding ticket. To my surprise.. he hands me his cell phone to show me his Miata! We talked cars for a while, and he also wanted to look under the hood. He thanked me for showing him my car as I was trying to hold back my shock of apparently NOT being issued a speeding violation. So... I love the car even more now!
Miata reliability meets increased performance, how can you lose? The '04-05 MS Miata was really the last of the Mohicans (RIP NB), since Mazda totally redesigned the MX-5 in 2006 to be more "user friendly" and less pure sports car. Added bonus: it seems as if the Mazda engineers left the door open for several easy speed upgrades for those wanting a little more juice. ;)
I have a 2005 mazdaspeed, the minute I test drove it I had to have it. I restored z cars and have had 260 to 300 turbos. This car came out of the box ready for the track. It was built as a roadster and that's exactly what it is. Most people don't either remember the old roadsters, mg, mga, triumph spitfires etc. I had them to the person who owns an lava mica orange one I do to. And if he does some research on Mazda's Japan site. It claims the 6000 were suppose to be produced only 1600 + were because the factory burnt down. So he has as I do 1 of 390+ that were made in 2005. To the person who owns one and wants to get rid of it in favor of his BMW. You sir are not used to a roadster.
My husband purchased this car as his Christmas present. He had just turned 41 and wanted a change from a luxury sedan. He loves his MX5 as well as our 2 children. We have renamed Daddy's car as the Toy Car. The children fight over who gets to in the toy car and who goes in the minivan. It is a fun car but not practical for a family with small children. Great car!
|2dr Roadster
1.8 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|178 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Grand Touring 2dr Roadster
1.8 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|178 hp @ 6000 rpm
The least-expensive 2005 Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata is the 2005 Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata 2dr Roadster (1.8 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,780.
- 2dr Roadster (1.8 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $25,780
- Grand Touring 2dr Roadster (1.8 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $26,580
The Used 2005 Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata is offered in the following submodels: Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Roadster (1.8 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Grand Touring 2dr Roadster (1.8 4cyl Turbo 6M).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata.
