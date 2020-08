Used 2004 Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata for Sale Near Me

2004 Mazda Mazdaspeed -MX-5 MIATA 2DR CONVERTIBLE -- 1.8L -- CLEAN CAR FAX -- LOW MILES ONLY 62K -- POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS -- AC -- SOFT TOP -- DRIVES GREAT -- EXCELLENT SHAPE INSIDE AND OUT -- -- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.

