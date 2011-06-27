  1. Home
Used 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2500 SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower119 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Measurements
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3237 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height64.7 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.7 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
