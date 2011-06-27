Used 2014 Mazda 3 Consumer Reviews

Luxury build, Mazda Pricing mazda3dallas , 05/14/2014 36 of 36 people found this review helpful I trade in for a new car every 2 years so have lots of comparison. My last car was a BMW Z4 and this car handles just as well but with better interior build quality and runs on Reg unleaded. I'm glad I got the upgraded 3S engine b/c it never feels underpowered, its quite quick. I love all the standard GT features, but didn't opt for the tech package as I don't want my car bossing me around, let alone the added cost. I just completed a 300 mile highway road trip and got 37.8 MPG, driving 70-85mph. However, MPG for me drops considerably in city driving around Dallas as I average 25-26 in town. I've had no problems with Mazda Connect or Navigation, everything works flawlessly for me. Report Abuse

Amazingly fun for the price pmckenzie2004 , 05/02/2015 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I've have my 2014 Mazda3i sedan for a year, and it's been outstanding--no problems, very fun to drive, good gas mileage. It's tremendously fun to drive, and comfortable. Even my lowest-trim-level car feels upscale, not cheap. 2016 UPDATE: Still going strong after 2 straight years. No issues at all. UPDATE: 35,000 miles and still going strong. No problems at all. UPDATE: 57,000 miles, still love it. Need rear brakes and rotors yearly, but that's partly due to driving a lot and living in Pittsburgh (hills!). UPDATE: 71,000 miles, still going strong. No maintenance problems, I am following the "Severe" schedule in the user manual. Had to replace the low beam headlight bulbs but that is simple (the manual is clear on where the screws are). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great car! krisskross , 01/28/2014 26 of 26 people found this review helpful This is the second Mazda I have owned. I was car hunting and decided to take a look at Mazda after looking at the other brands. The first thing that got me was the redesigned look. The previous models look good (better than the protege i had) but this new design looks real good. I thought I end up with the 2.5L engine so I have that extra power to it, but after test driving the 2.0L model, I figure i didn't need it. This is the same engine that goes into their CX-5 CUV model. So with this engine in a much lighter frame, it has a lot of zip to it .

First time Mazda Owner justinjustin , 10/27/2013 22 of 22 people found this review helpful This car rocks!!! I traded in my 2010 Infiniti M35s - excellent car - but wanted something smaller, good looking, better on the gas mileage (main reason) but still spirited and responsive. I opted for the top of the line S Grand Touring hatchback with tech package that includes IELoop, LED brake lights, Bi-Xenon headlights, NAV, blink spot warning, etc...in pearl white. Overall I am extremely impressed with the quality of materials inside and it's handling characteristics. Driver feedback is good and it grips the road extremely well. Came with 18" stock wheels. It is just as much fun to drive than my Infiniti. The 2.5L motor is REQUIRED if you want a spirited, more aggressive experience.